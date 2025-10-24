947 Ride Joburg, Basotho Festive and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Johannesburg offers plenty of ways to make the most of your weekend.

Johannesburg is set for an action-packed weekend with a range of music, cultural, and sporting events taking place across the city.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Old Mutual Music in the Gardens

The Old Mutual Music in the Gardens series continues this Saturday, 25 October, at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort.

Presented in partnership with 702, the concert will feature Mi Casa and the Jaziel Brothers.

The event offers audiences a mix of house, soul, and jazz-infused performances in a scenic outdoor setting beside the Witpoortjie Waterfall.

Gates open at 12:00 pm, with performances running until 5:30 pm. The lineup also includes Mi Casa, Jaziel Brothers, Rorisang Sechele and more.

It’s official. Old Mutual Music in the Gardens is back.

Join us on 25 October 2025 at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens!

Gates open 12 PM | Concert ends 5 PM

Deadly Dozen Joburg

Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to the Deadly Dozen, taking place at the University of Johannesburg Athletics Track in Westdene.

The event challenges participants to complete 12 rounds of 400-metre runs combined with 12 high-intensity strength stations.

Described as a “fitness festival,” the Deadly Dozen combines endurance, strength, and agility. The race is open to individuals and teams, and children under 12 enter for free.

Basotho Music, Beer and Meat Festival

Traditional music and culture will take centre stage at the Basotho Music, Beer and Meat Festival, hosted at the Mandeville Indoor Sports Centre in Bezuidenhout Valley.

The event will feature live Sesotho music, food, and entertainment.

The lineup includes: Sefako SA Menoaneng, Morusu, Dikgalala Tsa Orange Farm, Mahooe, Litjaka, Malakabe, Botala BA Linare, Naledi tsa Butha-Buthe, and Jerry Madubela.

Tickets range from R100 to R750.

Avant Garde 8

Dance enthusiasts can attend Avant Garde 8 at the Main Theatre of the Roodepoort Theatre.

The show will showcase Kathak, a North Indian classical dance form, presented by the School of Kathak and Interdisciplinary Learning with Shruti (SKILS) in collaboration with Nataka Dance Company.

Under the direction of Shruti Patki, dancers will perform traditional and contemporary Kathak choreographies.

The production aims to promote cultural exchange and foster appreciation for the art form among South African audiences.

947 Ride Joburg

The 28th edition of the 947 Ride Joburg takes place on Sunday, 26 October, starting and finishing at FNB Stadium.

Recognised as the world’s second-largest timed cycling event after the Cape Town Cycle Tour, the race covers a 97-kilometre route through Johannesburg.

Cyclists will pass key landmarks including the Soweto Highway, Main Reef Road, and the city’s historic mine dumps.

The finish line festival at FNB Stadium will feature food stalls, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Full road closures will be in place from 03:00 to 17:00 to ensure safety, supported by refreshment points, medical teams, and emergency services.

