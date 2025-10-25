Kelly Khumalo cancels her 20th anniversary event

The event was scheduled to take place on 15 November 2025 in Polokwane

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has cancelled her 20th-anniversary event.

The event, which was to celebrate Kelly’s 20 years in the music industry, was scheduled to take place on 15 November 2025 at the Meropa Outdoor Arena in Polokwane.

Kelly’s team announced the cancellation in a statement on Saturday.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of Kelly Khumalo’s 20th-anniversary event.

“We fully understand the disappointment this decision may cause, and we extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience it may create.”

The statement added that ticket holders will be refunded and that new dates will be shared if the event is rescheduled.

“Refunds will be processed for all ticket holders, and we will provide updates regarding potential rescheduling of the event in the future. Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kelly Khumalo performs live on stage with a bodyguard following closely

Celebrating 20 years in the music industry

To mark the 20-year milestone, Kelly is set to release her 11th album, titled Rebirth, later this month.

“To me, marking 20 years means carrying on with the work I’ve always done. I’m not quite sure how I feel about reaching this milestone yet,” she said.

Kelly entered the music scene in 2005, releasing her debut album TKO the same year.

The album featured hit songs such as Qinisela, which was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Afro Pop Album at the 2006 South African Music Awards.

Over the years, she has established herself as one of South Africa’s most recognised and influential singers. She has released several albums, produced chart-topping hits and earned numerous awards.

She said the 20th anniversary is a tribute to her fans for supporting her.

“I am deeply grateful for the love and support, and this anniversary is not just a celebration of my journey, but a tribute to my fans for supporting me. It’s been an incredible ride.”

NOW READ: ‘I had nothing when I started’: Celebrity stylist Fayisa Webb on dressing stars and helping matriculants