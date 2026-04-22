Amapiano goes to Harvard: Zakes Bantwini headlines cultural festival at Harvard Center

He's taking Amapiano to Harvard, and the world is finally paying attention to its power.

Grammy Award-winning singer Zakes Bantwini will headline a major cultural panel at the Harvard Center for African Studies (CAS). This shows that Amapiano is much more than just a music genre.

Titled A Cultural Export of Freedom, the high-level discussion is hosted in partnership with Brand South Africa.

It will take place at Harvard’s CAS Lounge on May 8. In addition, it will bring together thought leaders to unpack the global rise of South Africa’s sound.

The panel will look at how Amapiano has become a record of South African history, identity, and youth culture.

This comes as the country marks important milestones like 30 years of its Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising, and 70 years since the Women’s March of 1956.

Emerging from township culture and shaped by post-apartheid youth, Amapiano’s global dominance signals more than chart success.

At the centre of it all is Bantwini, born Zakhele Madida, whose two-decade career has helped shape the sonic DNA of modern South Africa.

From club staples like “Clap Your Hands” and “Juju” to the global smash “Osama,” his catalogue has consistently pushed Afro-house and dance music into new territory.

His international footprint stretches from Ibiza to New York. He has appeared at iconic festivals including AfrikaBurn and Burning Man. This reinforces his role as both cultural curator and global ambassador.

In 2022, Bantwini reached a defining career peak when he won a Grammy Award for “Bayethe” alongside Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.

Since then, his influence has expanded beyond music into advocacy. He now works in industry development and global representation.

Through his label Mayonie Productions, he has cultivated emerging talent. He has also built a lifestyle-driven entertainment brand, anchored by experiences like the sold-out Mayonie Open Air.

His presence during Grammy Week panels at the Grammy Museum further shows his commitment to amplifying African voices in global spaces. As they say, ‘From Africa to the World!’

But beyond accolades and entrepreneurship, his current work is rooted in impact.

As a UNICEF ambassador, he continues to champion youth empowerment. Plans are underway to formalise his efforts through the Zakes Bantwini Foundation.

“Amapiano is more than a genre; it is a movement, a narrative, and a bridge between generations,” Bantwini says. “To engage in this dialogue at Harvard is an opportunity to reframe how African culture is studied, experienced, and valued globally.”

Blending academic discourse with a live performance element, the event promises both intellectual depth and cultural immersion. This cements Amapiano’s place not just on playlists but in global conversations.