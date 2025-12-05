What to watch: Animated sequels that supercharge the holidays

'Zootropolis 2' and 'The Bad Guys 2' are sequels out now that will supercharge your holiday season. Here's why every family must watch them.

There are two animated sequels out at the moment that kick so much fun-butt that it sends the holiday barometer into overdrive.

For rental, on Apple TV and other streaming services, there’s The Bad Guys 2 and, in cinemas, it’s the sequel to Zootropolis’s immensely hilarious and all-ages buckets of fun flick. You should miss neither, even if you’re just watching as a grown-up.

In The Bad Guys’ second instalment, the crew try to go straight and leave behind a life of crime. But, of course, they fail and get pulled into one last heist, but under a measure of duress.

Wolf teams up with Police Commissioner Luggins to solve a new crime, but by happenstance, one of Worf’s crew is involved.

Snake’s “girlfriend” is actually Doom, and she’s part of a trio planning to steal a rocket and vacuum all the world’s gold from space. The team is framed and almost locked up again for crimes they had nothing to do with.

There is nonstop action and chases, clever dialogue that’s as witty as it is narratively bound, and there’s no excess of nonsense.

The Bad Guys 2 is a lekker, straightforward romp that follows a predictable and familiar story arc. But then again, it’s kind of what you’d want when watching a movie like this. It’s a welcome change from the superhero drivel that keeps being served up as legitimate entertainment way beyond its sell-by date.

The Bad Guys 2 is well worth a rent. And when you’re done with that, head off to the cinema to experience the theatre event of the year, because Zootropolis 2 is that much fun.

Judy the bunny and Nick the fox are new partners, but they clash more than they cooperate.

The film opens with a botched smuggling case that the pair were investigating, and the boss sends them to therapy.

While doing her ‘animal therapy’ homework, Judy uncovers a clue suggesting a snake is behind a much bigger crime tied to the city’s history. It’s linked to secrets held in a book that will be on display at the Zootenial Gala.

A snake, fabulously called Gary D’Snake rocks up at the event, steals the book, and the chase begins.

Without giving too much away, the town founders, the Lynxleys, end up being revealed as the engineers behind a giant forced removal and some dark town secrets, including the patent to the weather wall, a device that keeps the climate stable for the animals.

D’Snake claimed it was his granny’s invention, but stolen by the town fathers.

Judy and Nick get framed, the snake escapes capture, and suddenly they are all fugitives trying to uncover the truth.

Their investigation leads them into a hidden reptile community, think forced removal notion. Then, as things progress, Judy and Nick split briefly under pressure but reunite when Pawbert, the Lynxley heir, betrays them and nearly kills Judy to protect his family legacy. Nick saves her, they reconcile, and together with Gary D’Snake they expose the truth.

It’s so much fun to watch, and the action does not stop, only punctuated by reflective moments at all the right moments. It’s one of Disney’s best, well, since the last Zootropolis.

Some life-lessons

Of course, the movie does have a life-lesson monologue at the end, in true Disney fashion, but it’s not a preachy kind of lesson. Rather a life truth. And it is woven into the narrative really well. It’s not forced, it’s just there, and you cannot help but take it to heart.

The Bad Guys 2 lesson? Well, it’s not as blatant, but it does share a sentiment or two about second chances and people changing.

