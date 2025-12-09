Netflix secret codes: Unlock THOUSANDS of hidden genres and movies – what to know

Skip the scroll: The Netflix secret categories you're missing might be the best ones...and they're only a few codes away!

Netflix’s main screen is designed to be simple and slick, but buried beneath the surface lies a massive library of niche genres. With just a few secret codes, you can unlock curated collections you never knew even existed – from Christmas movies to 90-minute thrillers and even Pokémon adventures.

The popular streaming service basically store these categories in its “basement” to avoid cluttering up the interface and enable viewers to gain quick access to suggested content.

What are Netflix secret codes?

Netflix has built a catalog of more than 36,000 hidden titles organised into super-specific subgenres. These aren’t shown on the homepage – instead, you can access them by typing a numerical code into a special URL format

Netflix’s own Tudum blog explains that these codes go way back to the DVD days, when each genre had a fixed ID. Over time, the company continued to expand and refine this system to reflect viewer interests.

Why these codes still matter

While Netflix is experimenting with AI and new user interfaces, hidden category codes remain a powerful way to bypass the ever-curating algorithm, according to Lifewire

These hidden menus give users the power to explore more deeply, curate their own viewing paths, and discover genres that don’t always make it to the main arena.

Quick access to super-specific subcategories

When a movie or show is added to Netflix, it’s labelled with a number of these “granular” subgenres, and it’s possible to pull up these subcategories manually.

For instance, when you’re keen on watching a spy thriller, you can actually pull up a list of Netflix’s spy thriller movies instead of having to scroll endlessly through the general thriller category.

One of the first rows that curation strategist Mary McIlwain created was called Twisted Christmas (2300975):

“I love feel-good Christmas movies, but at the same time, I’m on the ‘Die Hard is a Christmas movie’ team,” she was quoted as saying by Tudum.

“So I wanted a row where that could be highlighted.”

Secret Netflix codes in South Africa: What to know

Netflix codes work in South Africa, but their availability may vary because content libraries differ by country.

While most codes will work, some might not be available if the content they link to is not part of the South African Netflix library.

Pro tips before you dive in

NOTE: This only works if you’re watching Netflix through a web browser. It doesn’t work on the app.

If you’re logged into Netflix (you need to have a valid subscription of course), type the URL www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX.

Replace the XXXX with the numerical code that corresponds to the genre or sub-genre that you’re looking for, and it will take you directly to the Netflix films or shows in that genre.

If you’re using a smart TV to watch Netflix, you don’t have to miss out either. Simply type the exact genre name into your search bar to unlock it.

Let Netflix be your ‘Secret Santa’

For the festive season, Netflix has created specific subcategories for viewers that include romantic Christmas films, movies for the whole family, and even TV shows that both kids and adults will enjoy.

General Christmas codes

Here are the main Christmas movie codes you need to know about:

Festive Favourites / It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Netflix (107985)

Romantic Christmas Films (1394527)

Christmas, Children & Family Films (1474017)

Feel-good Romantic Christmas Movies (1415060)

Romantic Christmas Comedies (1475072)

There are more specific ones, too:

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

More Netflix secret codes to give a bash

Here are some of the most useful (and fun) codes to explore right now:

Genre / Theme Netflix Code Action & Adventure 1365 Action Thrillers 43048 Action + Romance (“Action with a Side of Romance”) 81647318 90-Minute Movies 81466194 Anime 7424 Children & Family Movies 783 Classic Movies 31574 Horror 8711 Documentaries 6839 Movies Directed by Women 2974953

Newer and niche picks (2025 Edition)

Netflix curators continue to add codes based on trending content and seasonal moods:

Like, Share, Follow (82048914) — for social media-themed thrillers.

— for social media-themed thrillers. Swipe Left (82011890) — romances that didn’t work out.

— romances that didn’t work out. Calling All Trainers! (82032188) — a treat for Pokémon fans.

— a treat for Pokémon fans. Small Town Scares (81496215) — perfect for Halloween vibes.

— perfect for Halloween vibes. Twisted Christmas (2300975) — a collection for fans of both holiday cheer and “Die Hard”-style action.

