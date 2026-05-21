Honor 600 Pro first impression: Flagship killer or copycat?

Honor's new 600 Pro arrives with bold ambitions.

Honor’s new 600 Pro arrives with bold ambitions. But its striking resemblance to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro raises the question: is this innovation or imitation?

First Impressions

When I first saw the Honor 600 Pro, I thought: what was the company thinking? The similarities to Apple’s flagship are striking.

In addition to the Golden White finish, the 600 Pro also comes in the famous colour Apple calls “Burnt Orange.” To be fair, Honor isn’t alone – many smartphone brands have adopted this shade, which remains popular among users.

The device positions itself as a bridge between premium design and accessible flagship performance. There’s also a lighter version, recently reviewed by The Citizen, that offers a more affordable entry point into the lineup.

Pricing

The Honor 600 and 600 Pro launched on Thursday aren’t exactly what I’d call cheap, launching at R15,000 and R20,000 respectively.

This is where the debate lies. Honor already has the Magic 8 Pro retailing for about R27,999, competing directly with Huawei’s Mate 80 Pro, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, and Samsung’s Galaxy S26.

At R19,999, the Honor 600 Pro is significantly cheaper. “We give you a flagship experience,” said Honor.

But with the current state of the economy, consumers may well favour the 600 Pro over the pricier Magic 8 Pro at R27 999.

Inspiration

At first glance, Honor has clearly taken inspiration from industry leaders. The aluminium body and burnt orange finish echo Apple’s latest design. Yet the 600 Pro pushes boundaries: its bezels measure just 0.988mm, breaking the 1mm barrier and making it slimmer than Apple’s Pro Max.

Despite its sleekness, Honor emphasises durability, touting drop and crush resistance.

Aesthetics

Design uniformity is a theme across the lineup. The Pro comes in Golden White and Orange, while the standard model offers Orange and Black.

The square AMOLED display measures 6.57 inches and delivers an ultra‑bright 8 000-nit peak brightness, ensuring visibility even in harsh lighting. Gone are the curved edges of past models, replaced with a sharper, modern silhouette.

Photography

Photography is where Honor makes its boldest claims. The 600 Pro boasts a 200MP Ultra Clear AI camera co‑developed with Samsung, supported by a 12MP ultra‑wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera exclusive to the Pro.

The telephoto lens includes a colour temperature sensor for lifelike images, while a 50MP selfie camera rounds out the package.

Honor’s AI features stand out, offering tools like image‑to‑video conversion without third‑party apps, moving photo erasers, and creative functions such as puzzle‑out frames.

These innovations are pitched as practical tools, with examples like animating artworks or assisting children with autism by bringing moments to life. However, some services come at a cost – around R10 per image after an initial free period.

Under the Hood

The Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, while the standard 600 uses the Snapdragon 7. Both models feature 12GB of RAM, with the Pro offering up to 512GB of storage.

Gaming performance is bolstered by Honor’s largest 3D vapour chamber to date, paired with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay.

Battery life is another headline feature: a massive 7 000mAh cell supports 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging on the Pro, and even reverse wired charging for Apple devices. This combination of endurance and versatility makes the 600 Pro particularly appealing to power users.

Connectivity

Connectivity is another area where Honor seeks to differentiate itself. The 600 Pro integrates seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem, connecting with iPhones, Macs, iOS devices, and even the Apple Watch.

This cross‑platform compatibility is unusual in the Android space and could be a selling point for users who straddle both worlds.

Verdict

Honor markets the 600 Pro as a “flagship killer,” a bold claim given the competition from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. With its Samsung‑co‑developed 200MP camera, massive 7000mAh battery, and ultra‑bright display, the device makes a convincing case.

In essence, the Honor 600 Pro offers a flagship experience in look and feel, with standout cameras, endurance, and AI‑driven creativity.

Whether it can dethrone established flagships will depend not only on specs, but on how convincingly Honor’s pricing strategy resonates with consumers in a strained economy.