kykNET KeDezemba! Springboks, Schuster, festive foodie fun and more… [Watch]

This December, kykNET brings the holiday spirit straight to your living room - with a merry mix of entertainment for the whole family.

As the year winds down and everyone can’t wait to slip into holiday mode to recharge and soak up a little festive cheer, December TV serves as the perfect becomes the perfect escape. Whether you’re curling up on the couch after a long year or gathering the family for some holiday bonding, kykNET is making sure there’s something for everyone.

This month, kykNET is rolling out a full lineup of top-tier entertainment – from the three-part romantic drama Ek, Hy en Jy featuring Bobby van Jaarsveld, to sun-soaked festive cooking in Kokkedoor: Son en See.

The merry mix of viewing pleasure also includes some classic Leon Schuster favourites, the star-studded Krone 2025 concert, and the inspiring documentary about our Springbok boykies Chasing the Sun 2.

KykNET: What to watch in December

Appels en Tee

Picture: Supplied

9 December

Lisa plans a trip, but Griet’s health makes things difficult. Meanwhile, Jakkals’s plans take an unexpected turn. Dawid shares information that could threaten everyone’s future.

16 December

The strained relationship between Henriette and Lisa reaches breaking point as old grudges surface. Meanwhile, a stormy night forces Annie to handle a life-or-death situation.

23 December

In the final episode, a storm leaves Annie and Francois stranded, while Lisa and Henriette are at odds again. Family secrets unravel, and the future of the tea garden hangs in the balance. An unexpected visitor shows up.

Appels en Tee airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and is also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

‘Ek, Hy en Jy’: Bobby van Jaarsveld and Reandi Grey sizzle in new miniseries

Just before 2025 bows out, a kykNET miniseries begins that will put a new spring in your step. The first instalment of this light romantic drama of three episodes will be broadcast on Tuesday 30 December at 8pm

Reandi Grey, André Lötter and Bobby van Jaarsveld in ‘Ek, Hy en Sy’. {icture: Supplied

Ek, Hy en Jy tells the story of Soefie, who has always put her younger sister Katrien’s needs before her own.

Since their parents’ death 16 years ago, Soefie has carried the heavy responsibility of looking after Katrien, and she has cared for her sister so dutifully and selflessly that she has sacrificed herself and her own dreams in the process.

To complicate Soefie’s life further, her pilot boyfriend Nicolaas has a dream opportunity to work for an international airline and wants her to move with him to Hong Kong. She decides against it and is then confronted with a love from her past – Nicolaas’s brother, Jakes.

Cast

Reandi Grey (Diepe Waters, Boer Soek ’n Vrou) is Soefie, and André Lötter (Binnelanders, Getroud met Rugby) is Nicolaas.

Bobby van Jaarsveld (Liefling, Spoorloos: Die Eiland) appears as Jakes, and Blyde Smit (Troukoors, Spoorloos: Losprys) is Katrien.

Neil Sharim (Bakgat, Superhelde) is Danie, Katrien’s beloved whom she met on a camp weekend and who provides regular comic relief.

Johan Scholtz (Getroud met Rugby, Reënboogrant) and Brümilda van Rensburg (Egoli, Lui maar op, Belinda) are the two brothers’ parents, Brink and Elise. Brink is trying everything in his power to find Jakes a wife.

Elise, in turn, will do anything to prevent either of her sons’ hearts from being broken. The young actor Dawian van der Westhuizen (Hen, Tjommies) plays Thomas, Jakes’s son from a previous relationship.

Love and loss…

The series is set, amongst other locations, on the beautiful horse farm where Brink and Elise live with Jakes and little Thomas.

The festive season and the accompanying celebrations are part of the story, which tackles themes such as love and loss, family ties versus individual needs, and the courage to seize second chances.

The miniseries was written by Lizé Vosloo (Diepe Waters, Alles Malan, Nul is nie niks nie), who is also the series director.

Ek, Hy en Jy begins on 30 December at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up. The series consists of three episodes, each an hour long.

‘Die Koning van Konings’

This animated film, released earlier this year as The King of Kings, is loosely based on Charles Dickens’s book The Life of Our Lord.

Picture: Supplied

It tells the story of how Dickens attempts to present his A Christmas Carol at a London theatre, but is pestered by his energetic son, Walter, who wants to tell the story of King Arthur along with his cat, Willa.

Dickens considers punishing his son, but his wife, Catherine, suggests that he tell him about a king even greater than King Arthur: Jesus Christ, the King of all kings.

Die Koning van Konings will be broadcast on 25 December at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

Kokkedoor: Son en See

4 December

The braai fires are lit for the Kokkedoortjie winner Edwin Theron, who brings cordon bleu to a steak braai. The chefs liven up dull braai tarts and create innovative camping food with flair.

11 December

As thunderclouds gather, the Kokkedoor contestants challenge each other in a pancake race. The challenge of preparing one-pot dishes from the days before the internet sets the cat among the pigeons.

18 December

On Christmas Eve, a children’s choir tugs at the heartstrings. However, not all the Kokkedoor contestants are excited about Christmas table traditions – especially when it comes to fruitcake and trifle.

Eight teams battle it out in ‘Kokkedoor: Son en See’. Picture: Supplied

25 December

The luxurious cold meats and salad from the Christmas table are transformed into gourmet sandwiches. The teams show their true colours with quiche and layered salads. Hannes van Wyk is the picnic guest.

Kokkedoor: Son en See is broadcast on Thursdays at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and is also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

Op pad met my Potjie

Foodie Joalette de Villiers, the host of the popular lifestyle show Op Pad Met My Potjie, is making waves as she brings Namibians closer to their culinary roots.

5 December

Joalette visits Hester and her granddaughter, Aldine, in Rehoboth. They take Joalette on a tour through the history and culture of the Basters. At home, they prepare a lamb shank potjie.

12 December

Joalette travels to Witvlei where she meets Antoinette and her husband, Chris. They make cheese and go on a game drive. Afterwards, they cook an impala potjie served with salad and chips.

19 December

Joalette is in Keetmanshoop visiting Emily. She learns about Emily’s craftwork and together they explore the Suidedorp. The two finally make a chicken drumstick potjie with samp.

26 December

Joalette visits Bobby in Omaruru. He introduces her to his hobbies and gives her a tour of the town. They buy ingredients, and after a long day, they make a delicious pork potjie.

Op pad met my Potjie is on Fridays at 18:30 on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and is also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

Fanaties

3 December

It’s jacaranda time, and Natie goes for a drive with members of a veteran motor club.

Natie Ferreira looks for old treasures and antiques in the kykNET reality series ‘Fanaties’. Picture: Supplied

10 December

Natie visits Elsie and her collection of antiques and then goes to the artist Roger Ballen to sell chairs and explore his latest exhibition.

17 December

Natie tours the country. He stops at the War Museum in Bloemfontein. Afterwards, he goes to admire Viccie’s Africana chair collection in Villiersdorp. His journey ends at the Milnerton Market.

24 December

It’s the Great Train Race, and Natie takes his pink Ford to race an old steam train along with other old cars. Afterwards, we see if Sakkie and Natie won with their cute belly tank racer.

Fanaties is on Wednesdays at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

Chasing the Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa

Relive the captivating journey of a Springbok team that always finds a way, even when all seems lost in ‘Chasing the Sun 2’. Picture: Supplied

On 12 December at 8pm, the Emmy-nominated documentary series Chasing the Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa kicks off on kykNET (DStv Channel 144). The series follows the Springboks’ path to their World Cup victory in France in 2023.

The director is Gareth Whittaker, who also directed Chasing the Sun 1.

For the making of the series, SuperSport was granted unprecedented access to the Springboks’ locker rooms and training sessions, allowing viewers to see exactly how Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber and the coaching team worked with the players.

12 December

The Springboks arrive in France for their participation in the 2023 World Cup tournament. Not only are they in the toughest pool – their path to the final sets them on a course to play against all the strongest teams in the world.

19 December

The Boks are shocked when Malcolm Marx is injured and ends up on the bench, but they must focus on their biggest opponent in the competition so far: Ireland.

26 December

Sparks fly in the locker room, and the Boks prepare for the physically tough battle against Tonga. But the bigger challenge is France – the host nation, which South Africa must face in the semi-final.

2 January

After a yellow card for Eben Etzebeth, the Springboks must withstand a total onslaught from the French. Even harder: they must make a nation believe that they can overcome all the obstacles in their path.

9 January

Bongi Mbonambi is accused of using racist language on the field, and the Springboks must prepare for the final against their arch-rivals: The All Blacks.

The five episodes of Chasing the Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa will be broadcast while Toks & Tjops takes a break. The series begins on Friday 12 December at 8pm and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

Krone 2025: The perfect way to swing into New Year

On 31 December at 10pm, this year’s Krone concert kicks off on kykNET, and it will provide loads of music and fun to see in the new year in style.

Krone 2025 was recorded on 30 August at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, and big names like Kurt Darren, Juanita du Plessis, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Brendan Peyper, Bernice West, Karen Zoid, Leah, Refentse, Snotkop and newcomers Barto, Die Piesangskille and Zaan Sonnekus were all part of the stellar line-up.

Picture: Supplied

Experience the thrills of this world-class show with its brilliant lighting and sound, dancers, a full orchestra and, of course, Krone’s unique 360-degree stage in the middle of the iconic Loftus Versfeld stadium. And that’s all in addition to the singers, giving it their all.

Krone 2025 will air on 31 December at 10pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144).

Oh, Schucks, there’s Schusteron kykNET in December!

Earlier this year, the 74-year-old Leon Schuster was honoured at the Silwerskerm Awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Picture: Supplied

Oh Schucks… It’s Schuster

6 December at 8pm

The film was released in 1989 and includes, amongst others, the sketches with the jumping telephone, the snake in the bag, and the Jacaranda announcer who refuses to listen to the director.

Ruda Landman and Derek Watts are among the well-known figures who were pranked.

Sweet ’n Short

13 December at 8pm

A sports presenter is in a freak accident and ends up in a coma. When he regains consciousness months later, it is the new South Africa, and he realises with a shock that he has lost his job, his girlfriend and the fortune he won at a casino.

This 1991 film starred Leon, Alfred Ntombela, Casper de Vries, Joanna Weinberg, Gerrit Schoonhoven and Ivan Lucas.

There’s a Zulu on My Stoep

20 December at 8pm

Two boys, one white and the other black, were best friends in South Africa during apartheid. An incident, unfortunately, brought an end to their friendship, but when they meet again 25 years later, they embark on one adventure after another.

The film was released in 1993. Leon appears as Rhino Labuschagne, John Matshikiza as Zulu Mashabela, and Wilson Dunster plays General Diehard.

Oh Schuks… I’m Gatvol

27 December at 8pm

Leon and his wingman, Alfred Ntombela, decide to leave South Africa for greener pastures in Australia. The journey there, however, is littered with obstacles.

Also in the cast are Cobus Visser as Big Samoosa Woestyn, Bill Flynn as Ali Haque, Peter Ndoro as Captain Morgan, and Perlé van Schalkwyk, Portia Gumede and Juanita Strydom as the Vokov Air flight attendants. The film was released in 2004.

December highlights on kykNET & kie

Koortjies met Elwira Standili

Picture: Supplied

7 December

This week we look at what a full life with disabilities can look like. Crystal Joseph and Tarryn Tomlinson inspire with their stories, and Crystal sets the studio alight with her singing.

14 December

Myles Minnaar of The Village Guy talks about this positive platform. Cape Town’s junior mayor, Michael-Daniel Bam, tells us more about his projects. Chané Mack is the guest artist.

21 December

Get into the right mood for this festive season with Koortjies’s annual special Christmas pageant. As always, we bring you delightful music and lovely Christmas messages.

28 December

Your New Year’s party is booked. Come and bid 2025 farewell and close out the year with a selection of delightful music and a few of your favourite guest artists.

Koortjies met Elwira Standili is on Sundays at 7pm on kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145) and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

#OppiPlaas: Brand-new romcom from Namibia

A brand-new TV film, created in collaboration between kykNET and MultiChoice Namibia under the umbrella of their Ombura project, will debut on 7 December on kykNET & kie (DStv channel 145).

#OppiPlaas is a romantic comedy that shows what charming stories our neighbour to the northwest can tell.

Zoë Veii leaves her job in the corporate world and starts her own enterprise focused on social media. She is a real city slicker, but when her new business struggles to take off, she half-heartedly agrees to take on a farmer as a client.

The farmer, Armand van Wyk, is very comfortable with traditional life and is sceptical about this modern method of marketing.

Gys Labuschagne is Armand’s neighbour and best friend and the one who introduces him to Zoë. Gys’s sister, Alletta, has always had an eye on Armand, but is she really the woman for him? Or will love show that no divide is unbridgeable when there is a spark between a city girl and a farm boy?

Nguundja Kandjii stars as Zoë, and Vaughn Ahrens, who also composed the #OppiPlaas soundtrack, is Armand. Charl Botha is Gys, and Jénica Engelbrecht plays Alletta. Sandile Mondlane appears as Zoë’s former boss, Mark Sipho, and Ula Brand is Jenny Cloete, Zoë’s best friend.