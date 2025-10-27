Bruce ‘Dope’ Sebitlo on how a call from Yvonne Chaka Chaka changed his retirement plans

'This to me is a good sign from God, telling me that you’re not going anywhere,' said Sebitlo to loud cheers.

After wanting to quit music, having spent the last three decades behind some of the biggest hits, Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo said a call from Yvonne Chaka Chaka changed everything for him.

“I say it’s ironic [to receive this award today] because I literally decided that I’d never do music anymore, and I was wanting to quit and do something else, do something different,” Sebitlo said in his acceptance speech at the Backing Vocalist and Session Musicians Awards (BVSMA) hosted at the Soweto Theatre.

The BVSMA shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the South African music industry, honouring their artistry and dedication over the years, as well as their invaluable contributions to the nation’s vibrant soundscape.

“That’s how I felt…up until a month ago, I received a call from mam’Yvonne’s team telling me that I’m honoured with the lifetime achievement award. This, to me, is a good sign from God, telling me that you’re not going anywhere,” said Sebitlo to loud cheers.

The awards were founded by Chaka Chaka.

Gratitude to family

Sebitlo, who is one-half of the Kwaito duo Brothers of Peace (BOP), received a Lifetime Achievement award.

Producer Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa is the more popular member of BOP. Sebitlo has worked with renowned acts such as Brenda Fassie, Black Coffee, Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Trompies and Alaska.

In his brief speech, Sebitlo thanked his late grandmother.

“That lady made us do everything related to music. Each and every person in our family had to play some sort of instrument. I play the keyboard, my auntie had to do ballet, my other cousins had to play violins, everybody had to play something within the family,” Sebitlo shared.

“Oskido, Mahoota, Spikiri, the late Mjokes, may his soul rest in peace…not forgetting our mentor Don Laka,” he said thanking what he described as his second family.

Sebitlo said this was his first award.

“I’ve never received any,” said Sebitlo in his acceptance speech.

Other winners were Thasman for Digital Session Musician; Buhle Nhlangulela for Gospel Music; Mulalo Mukwevho for Reggae Music; Mimi Mtshali for Jazz Vocalist and Thatohatsi for Rookie Vocalist.

“This has been an incredible day of celebration of local music. It was heart-warming to witness these incredible artists being honoured for what they contributed to the industry,” said Chaka Chaka.

