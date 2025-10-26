Tyla set for first headline world tour, ‘We Wanna Party’

The global tour is scheduled to begin in November in Asia.

Grammy Award-winning South African singer Tyla is preparing for her first headline tour, titled the ‘We Wanna Party’ tour.

The global tour is scheduled to begin in November, with stops in Tokyo on 11 November, Bangkok on 14 November, Hong Kong on 23 November, Manila on 3 December, and Singapore on 5 December.

According to Live Nation, Tyla’s Manila concert will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, while the Singapore show will be held at the Arena @Expo.

In a tweet on Saturday, Tyla expressed her excitement about taking her own show on the road after performing on other stages.

“Can’t believe I’m finally going on my first headline tour… Been performing on other stages, but now I got my ownnnnnnn,” she wrote.

I’mma make my way there…

The states gonna b crazy🩷 October 25, 2025

Tyla’s debut tour cancelled

Tyla was initially set to embark on her debut world tour in 2024 but postponed it due to an injury.

In a statement released in March last year, she revealed that she had been “quietly struggling with an injury”, which forced the cancellation.

“I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonising, as has the severity of the situation,” she said at the time.

“In consulting with medical professionals, it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety,” she added.

The cancelled tour had included scheduled performances across North America, the UK, and Europe.

