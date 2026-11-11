Actress Nandi Mbatha is engaged!

The actress announced the engagement on Tuesday.

Congratulations are in order for actress Nandi Mbatha following her engagement.

The actress announced the news on social media and shared photographs of the occasion.

In a TikTok vlog documenting the moment, Mbatha said she suspected her partner was planning to propose.

“I know that he is proposing today. I’m in the car. I don’t want to snoop around because I know the ring is in here, but I don’t want to spoil the surprise,” she said in the video.

Mbatha said she became suspicious because her partner had been unusually particular about her outfit for their planned picnic.

“He has been very, very adamant on what I should wear. He quadruple-checked my outfit for today,” she said.

The couple has largely kept their relationship private. Mbatha has not revealed her partner’s face in her vlogs or the engagement photographs.

The engagement comes two months after the actress spoke publicly about her mental health struggles.

In September, she revealed that she had battled depression and anxiety and had attempted to take her own life several times.

“I went through so many things like depression and anxiety, and I was about to take my life. I had been trying for a very long time,” Mbatha said.

‘Saved by faith’

Mbatha said her faith became central to how she understood her experiences.

She said she later came to believe that what she had gone through would form part of her testimony.

“I just knew in my heart that after I get baptised, I will no longer suffer with anxiety and depression,” she said.