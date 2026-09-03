WATCH: ‘I just really wanted to end it’: Nandipha Mbatha opens up about suicide attempts

The actress says she battled depression and anxiety.

Actress Nandipha Mbatha recently opened up about her battle with depression and anxiety.

Speaking in a video shared on the Until All Are Found social media pages, the actress also revealed that she had attempted to take her own life several times.

She said this happened during the two years when she struggled with her mental health.

“I went through so many things like depression and anxiety, and I was about to take my life. I had been trying for a very long time,” Mbatha said.

She recalled one night when she was alone in her apartment and had a knife that she had previously used to self-harm.

“Because I knew it was sharp, I was just [lying] on the floor of my apartment, and I was about to fall on it,” she said.

“I was at a point where I was just tired, and I just really wanted to end it all because I was supposed to be happy but I wasn’t happy,” she added.

Saved by faith

Mbatha said her faith became central to how she understood the experience.

“I saw Jesus in my apartment that night,” she said.

According to the actress, Jesus told her that her suffering would eventually serve a purpose.

“He said, ‘I know that you’re suffering right now, and I can see everything that you’re going through, but I cannot take it away from you right now because I need to use it, but you will be okay,'” she said.

Mbatha said she later came to believe that her experiences would form part of her testimony.

“I just knew in my heart that after I get baptised I will no longer suffer with anxiety and depression,” she said.

She encouraged people going through difficult circumstances to turn to their faith.

“Believe that Jesus is able to set you free from whatever you’re going through,” she said.

“If there’s anything that you’re struggling with, you can run to him, and he’ll save you from it because that is my testimony. That’s what he did for me,” she said.