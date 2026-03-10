Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

WATCH: Skeem Saam’s Mogau Keebine responds to claims she is struggling

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

10 March 2026

01:58 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A photo of the actress circulated on X, with a caption claiming she is struggling.

Mogau Keebine Skeem Saam

Actress Mogau Keebine. Picture: Instagram/@mogaupm

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Actress Mogau Keebine has addressed claims that she is struggling financially.

Keebine is best known for her role as Mapitsi on SABC’s Skeem Saam.

A photo of the actress recently circulated on X with the caption: “Another struggling actress, Mapitsi.” The picture shows Keebine at home, eating a mango.

While some social media users believed Keebine was struggling, others said the claims were untrue, noting that she had visited her family home in Limpopo.

ALSO READ: ‘The River’ star Lunga Mofokeng joins ‘Skeem Saam’ in mysterious new role

Mogau Keebine’s sarcastic response

In an Instagram video, Keebine hit back with a sarcastic response, joking about the claims.

“I do not normally respond to these things, but I want to address this… So guys, the struggle is real. I am really struggling. Mangoes are finished, we are only left with guavas,” she said, showing the fruit trees in her yard.

“So yes, guys, please pray for me. I do not know how I am going to survive without mangoes from those fancy stores,” she added.

NOW READ: ‘Exceptional quality and sheer excellence’: Naledi Theatre Awards 2026 nominees revealed

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

actor skeem saam television

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I was scared’ – Carrim explains why he paid Hangwani Maumela on Cat Matlala’s behalf
Business Here’s how much it will cost you to apply for Smart ID at these bank branches
Politics ActionSA: Stay or cough up R200k
News Petrol-shedding ahead? Middle East war may lead to a fuel shortage in SA
News Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline by five months

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News