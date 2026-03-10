WATCH: Skeem Saam’s Mogau Keebine responds to claims she is struggling

A photo of the actress circulated on X, with a caption claiming she is struggling.

Actress Mogau Keebine has addressed claims that she is struggling financially.

Keebine is best known for her role as Mapitsi on SABC’s Skeem Saam.

A photo of the actress recently circulated on X with the caption: “Another struggling actress, Mapitsi.” The picture shows Keebine at home, eating a mango.

While some social media users believed Keebine was struggling, others said the claims were untrue, noting that she had visited her family home in Limpopo.

Mogau Keebine’s sarcastic response

In an Instagram video, Keebine hit back with a sarcastic response, joking about the claims.

“I do not normally respond to these things, but I want to address this… So guys, the struggle is real. I am really struggling. Mangoes are finished, we are only left with guavas,” she said, showing the fruit trees in her yard.

“So yes, guys, please pray for me. I do not know how I am going to survive without mangoes from those fancy stores,” she added.

