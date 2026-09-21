It’s a girl! Ayanda Matsimbe announces baby no. 3 with a sweet gender reveal

Ayanda Matsimbe (formerly Thabethe) has announced she and husband Peter Matsimbe are expecting their third child - and first daughter - with a heartwarming cake gender reveal.

Media personality and entrepreneur Ayanda Matsimbe (formerly Thabethe) has given her millions of followers something sweet to celebrate. She announced that she and her husband, Peter Matsimbe, are expecting their third child – a baby girl.

A daughter after two sons

The couple, who already share two sons, shared the news via an Instagram gender reveal that made use of the viral wine glass and coloured cake gender reveal format, sending fans and fellow celebrities into a congratulatory frenzy on social media.

“Hamba Ciara!?!!” commented 947 breakfast show host Anele Mdoda. “A baby girl for mommy,” added Boity. Other influencers and celebrities like Kay Ngonyama (Kay Yarmz), Jessica Nkosi, Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Moeketsi all congratulated Ayanda.

Their first son, Peter Junior, was born in March 2022, followed by their second son, Enzo, in September 2023. According to those close to the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, they had been hoping for a girl this time around, and the reveal confirmed they will be welcoming their first daughter into the family.

A private and highly anticipated announcement

Ayanda has previously spoken about balancing her public profile with a desire to protect her children’s privacy, often choosing to celebrate major family milestones on her own terms and in her own time. This pregnancy news follows a pattern of elaborate, carefully curated announcements that have become something of a signature for the star, whose first two pregnancy reveals were similarly celebrated online with friends, family and followers.

She recently marked Enzo’s third birthday at Bounce South Africa in early September, where she shared a tender tribute calling him “the song and rhythm of my heart.”

A new chapter for the Matsimbe family

Ayanda Matsimbe announced that she and her husband, Peter Matsimbe, are expecting a baby girl. Picture: Instagram, @ayandathabethe

The pregnancy comes just over a year after Ayanda and Peter tied the knot in an intimate signing ceremony in June 2025, which she described as “the beginning of our forever.” The couple began dating in 2021 and got engaged in December 2024.

She has built an extensive media and business career over more than a decade, from hosting Top Billing and BET A-List to co-founding the Quick Face Beauty line with her sister Lungile Thabethe. She also completed her MBA at Henley Business School in September 2025 after a four-year journey that included the birth of both her sons.