Four deaths in nine days leave Zuurbekom family traumatised [PICTURES & VIDEO]

Four members of the Cele family died within nine days in Zuurbekom after a hut fire and a suspected hijacking.

Four members of the Cele family, including two young children, died within nine days in Zuurbekom township on the West Rand, leaving their relatives traumatised, financially strained and desperate to leave.

The ordeal began in the early hours of 29 August, when Maningi Cele, 38, and her children, Lwazi, 5, and Nhlamulo, 3, were badly burnt when the thatched hut they were in caught fire.

Four Zuurbekom family members died within nine days

As the blaze ate up the rondavel, Maningi’s brother Sphelele, 35, dashed into the flames to carry out the children one by one. His sister had managed to drag herself out, but she was badly burned.

Their sister Nomusa Cele, recalled: “We telephoned the ambulance, but realised it was taking too long. We then used my brother’s car to rush them to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where we were assisted immediately.

“Unfortunately, the baby girl died after a few hours and the boy died as well.

“They were cute. She was still in pre-school, while her brother was in Grade R.”

Maningi held on for six days but lost her fight, dying on 4 September.

But the family’s anguish wasn’t over.

Hut fire killed a mother and two children

Nomusa Cele, sister of Maningi Cele, picks through her sister’s remaining possessions at their home in Zuurbekom. Picture: Michel Bega

Just three days later, on 7 September, the heroic Sphelele was shot dead during a suspected hijacking in the family yard as he was preparing for their funerals.

His brother, Mzwandile, said the yard was now filled with painful memories of Sphelele, whom he described as a peace-loving man who was well regarded in the community.

Sphelele worked for a road construction company and left behind a girlfriend and two young children.

“As far as I know, he did not have enemies. That is why I believe his killers wanted to take one of the cars parked here at home and use it as a getaway car after the suspected stolen vehicle they were driving got stuck.”

The shooting had left the family shaken, Mzwandile said.

“Seeing my brother lying helplessly on the ground was horrific and painful. I just hope the cellphone left behind by the criminals will assist the police in making an arrest.”

Shooting killed their uncle

Nomusa Cele, sister of Maningi, who died with her kids days before her brother Shepelele. Picture: Michel Bega

He remembered Maningi as a cheerful woman who loved to laugh. She worked at a local hotel and used her salary to support her five children.

“Now she is gone and has left orphans behind. Her firstborn had just completed Grade 12 and she wanted to send her to tertiary education.

“Her 16 year old is in Grade 11, while the 10 year old is in Grade 5.”

The family buried all four victims a few days ago, but the funerals have left them deeply in debt.

“What happened was unexpected and that is why we are in serious debt because of the cost of the funerals. The only assistance we received was from ANC members, who negotiated with the funeral parlour.

“We ended up paying R40 000 for the graves instead of the estimated R100 000.”

Community members contribute

Community member Patrick Gama at the site where Maningi Cele and her children died. Picture: Michel Bega

Community members and neighbours also contributed what they could.

“But we are left with nothing because we have used our savings and borrowed money.”

For Mzwandile, returning to the family home is a painful reminder of the tragedy.

“All we need now is to sell the houses and go back home to Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal. Seeing four family members dying in a short space of time as a result of injuries they sustained at home has made this yard horrific. That is why we want to go home.”

A neighbour, Patrick Gama, said the tragedy had devastated the family and the community.

“The family is still terrified, traumatised and in debt. There are now orphans because the man had two children, while the woman left three children.”

Investigation

Mzwandile Cele, the brother of Maningi and Sphelele Cele. Picture: Michel Bega

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said investigations were continuing into the deaths linked to the fire.

“A case of murder was also opened following a shooting in Zuurbekom, where a man was fatally shot. No arrest has been made,” Sibeko said.