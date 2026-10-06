Bonang turns up the heat on Gayton McKenzie: ‘What about SA artists?’

Bonang Matheba is demanding answers from Gayton McKenzie as scrutiny of his department intensifies.

Bonang turns the spotlight on Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie as the department faces accountability questions

Bonang Matheba once again entered the conversation around government support for the local creative industry, putting McKenzie back in the hot seat and holding him accountable, publicly questioning the Sports, Arts and Culture minister’s priorities as his department faces fresh questions over financial oversight.

She has previously used her sizable social media following to comment on issues affecting the entertainment industry, and appeared unimpressed by the ongoing debate around funding for cultural events and opportunities for local artists

The latest clash began with Jay Z

Picture: Twitter

McKenzie previously posted about attending the JAŸ Z30 concert in Paris after Roc Nation executives invited him while he was in France for the Lumière Film Summit. He said he used the opportunity to push for the cultural spectacle to be brought to South Africa.

Bonang was quick to challenge him: “Brought to SA? Why? What about the SAMAs? SAFTAs? The locals need money, Sir!! Let’s start THERE!!” she wrote.

She later sharpened the point, telling McKenzie:

“Let’s start with creating conditions IN South Africa FOR South African artists first. Respectfully, getting budgets for cultural events is literally your job!” she wrote on X. Her intervention landed at a particularly awkward moment for the department.

Picture: X

It comes after the auditor-general told parliament that the department was not properly keeping track of money it distributes, while a follow-up investigation confirmed fraud involving some of the people and organisations receiving funding.

McKenzie was not at that particular meeting. MPs were told he had sent his apologies because he was attending the announcement of the 2027 Cricket World Cup match schedule in Cape Town. His deputy was also absent, while senior departmental officials were unavailable or left early, according to reports.

That has changed the tone of the conversation around Bonang’s criticism.

What began as a dispute over whether South Africa should host a Jay Z spectacle has now collided with a much bigger question: where is the money going, who is monitoring it, and what is being done for the artists the department is supposed to serve?

Importantly, there is no evidence that the proposed Jay Z concert would be funded by taxpayers. McKenzie has not said that public money would be used for the event.

McKenzie has also defended the broader principle of using public resources to position South Africa internationally, previously arguing that global platforms can create opportunities for South Africans. But Bonang keeps bringing the argument back to local artists.

Government accountability

And this is not her first public confrontation with an arts and culture minister. She previously held the late Nathi Mthethwa to account over issues affecting the entertainment industry.

Now McKenzie is facing her questions. The difference this time is the backdrop.

With parliament hearing fresh concerns about financial controls in his department, Bonang’s demand for local artists to be prioritised has become part of a wider accountability debate.

For the minister, the question is no longer only about whether South Africa can attract the world’s biggest cultural names.

It’s about whether the department can clearly account for the money already entrusted to it. Bonang turns the spotlight on Gayton McKenzie as the department faces accountability questions. She’s demanding answers from him as scrutiny of his department intensifies.

The presenter and businesswoman has put Gayton McKenzie back in the hot seat, publicly questioning the sports, arts and culture minister’s priorities as his department faces fresh questions over financial oversight. The difference this time is the backdrop.

Now McKenzie is facing her questions

With parliament hearing fresh concerns about financial controls in his department, Bonang’s demand for local artists to be prioritised has become part of a wider accountability debate and speaking out for those who don’t have a voice or perhaps can’t be heard.

For the minister, the question is no longer only about whether South Africa can attract the world’s biggest cultural names. It is also about whether the department can clearly account for the money already entrusted to it.

The minister never responds to Bonang’s tweets.