‘A Minister paying $15 million to bring an artist to SA would be stupidity’: Gayton McKenzie and Bonang Matheba’s heated X exchange

The exchange followed McKenzie's post about attending Jay-Z's JAŸ-Z30 concert in France.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and media personality Bonang Matheba recently had a heated exchange on X over bringing international artists to South Africa.

The exchange followed McKenzie’s post about attending Jay-Z’s JAŸ-Z30 concert in France.

McKenzie said Roc Nation invited him to meet its executives while he was in France for the Lumière Film Summit.

He said he used the opportunity to discuss bringing the concert to South Africa.

“I insisted this cultural phenomenon simply has to be brought to fans in SA.”

Matheba responded, highlighting the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), asking the minister to support local artists instead.

“Brought to SA? Why? What about the SAMAs? SAFTAs? The locals need money, Sir!! Let’s start THERE!!”

Responding to Matheba, McKenzie said creating conditions for the country to host major international events was part of his role as minister.

“A minister paying $15 million to bring an artist to South Africa would be stupidity. But failing to create the conditions for SA to become Africa’s events capital is equally stupid.”

McKenzie also addressed funding for the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

“For the record: the SAFTAs got their biggest ever budget during my time as minister. Thank you Mam.”

He further referred to the economic impact of Chris Brown‘s concert in South Africa.

The American superstar performed in South Africa on December 14 and 15, 2024, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

“The Chris Brown concert created the biggest job opportunities 4 young people in SA who were considered to be unemployable. It was the first time some received a salary,” McKenzie said.

He added that his role was to make it easier for South African promoters to bring big international artists to the country.

‘Supporting local artists’

McKenzie also said he had supported local musicians, including amapiano duo Scorpion Kings.

He said he had previously approached sponsors on the duo’s behalf and was assisting again ahead of their upcoming stadium show.

“I am the biggest fan of Scorpion Kings. I have approached sponsors successfully on their behalf in the past. We are assisting again this year because it’s the biggest local achievement in a stadium. I’m very proud of the Boys.”

Scorpion Kings Live, headlined by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, is scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 19 September. More than 50 artists are on the announced lineup, including Nasty C, Ringo Madlingozi, Ami Faku, Msaki, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna.