Cheslin Kolbe announces memoir: ‘This book is for anyone who has ever been told they’re not enough’

The book traces the Springbok star's journey from Kraaifontein to becoming a two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe is set to publish his memoir, Cheslin Kolbe: Sidestepping the Odds, in October this year.

The memoir follows Kolbe’s rise from Kraaifontein in the Western Cape to the top of world rugby. It covers his career at Western Province, the Stormers, Toulouse, Toulon, his time in Japan and his success with the Springboks.

The book also explores the influence of his family, community and Christian faith on his career.

Speaking about the memoir, Kolbe said he hopes his story will encourage others to overcome challenges.

“I grew up in a world of crime, drugs and violence, and was told I was too small to play rugby. I refused to let these challenges defeat me.

“I want this book to inspire young people, and anyone who has ever been told they are not enough, to defy the odds, believe in themselves and remember that their circumstances do not define their future.”

Kolbe also took to Instagram to announce the memoir, adding: “This book is for anyone who has ever been told they’re not enough. I hope my journey reminds you that your circumstances don’t define your future and that with belief, hard work and resilience, anything is possible.”

Telling Cheslin Kolbe’s story

Kolbe co-authored the book with David O’Sullivan, an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has worked across radio and television.

O’Sullivan previously collaborated with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on his memoir, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.

Reflecting on the project, O’Sullivan said working with Kolbe was an eye-opening and inspiring experience.

“This book shares his story of perseverance and courage – from growing up in Kraaifontein to reaching the greatest heights in world rugby as a double World Cup winner, and one of the most admired players of his generation,” he added.

Kolbe has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa. He is also a European champion, a two-time French league champion and the 2024 SA Men’s Rugby Player of the Year.

Released globally by Pan Macmillan South Africa, Cheslin Kolbe: Sidestepping the Odds will be available in bookstores nationwide in October 2026.