Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Cheslin Kolbe announces memoir: ‘This book is for anyone who has ever been told they’re not enough’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

6 August 2026

02:07 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The book traces the Springbok star's journey from Kraaifontein to becoming a two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

Cheslin Kolbe

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images and Instagram

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe is set to publish his memoir, Cheslin Kolbe: Sidestepping the Odds, in October this year.

The memoir follows Kolbe’s rise from Kraaifontein in the Western Cape to the top of world rugby. It covers his career at Western Province, the Stormers, Toulouse, Toulon, his time in Japan and his success with the Springboks.

The book also explores the influence of his family, community and Christian faith on his career.

Speaking about the memoir, Kolbe said he hopes his story will encourage others to overcome challenges.

“I grew up in a world of crime, drugs and violence, and was told I was too small to play rugby. I refused to let these challenges defeat me.

“I want this book to inspire young people, and anyone who has ever been told they are not enough, to defy the odds, believe in themselves and remember that their circumstances do not define their future.”

Kolbe also took to Instagram to announce the memoir, adding: “This book is for anyone who has ever been told they’re not enough. I hope my journey reminds you that your circumstances don’t define your future and that with belief, hard work and resilience, anything is possible.”

Telling Cheslin Kolbe’s story

Kolbe co-authored the book with David O’Sullivan, an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has worked across radio and television.

O’Sullivan previously collaborated with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on his memoir, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.

Reflecting on the project, O’Sullivan said working with Kolbe was an eye-opening and inspiring experience.

RELATED ARTICLES

“This book shares his story of perseverance and courage – from growing up in Kraaifontein to reaching the greatest heights in world rugby as a double World Cup winner, and one of the most admired players of his generation,” he added.

Kolbe has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa. He is also a European champion, a two-time French league champion and the 2024 SA Men’s Rugby Player of the Year.

Released globally by Pan Macmillan South Africa, Cheslin Kolbe: Sidestepping the Odds will be available in bookstores nationwide in October 2026.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cheslin Kolbe (@cheslinkolbe)

Read more on these topics

books Cheslin Kolbe

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mbalula threatens to take Dlamini-Zuma to court after vote-buying allegations
News JMPD to assist Pikitup as refuse backlog is tackled over the weekend
News ‘Flip-flop Juju, that’s what he does’: MacG responds to Malema attacks
South Africa Defence department overspent on salaries by R3.6bn, claims it cannot be held liable
News Second Madlanga recommendations: Here are all the officials referred for investigation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News