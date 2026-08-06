‘Blood money?’: Netizens ask where Tsakane Matlala’s Rolls-Royce comes from

Luxury convoy fuels outrage as Cat Matlala's wife's legal battle continues.

Tsakane Matlala, the wife of controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, is trending again after a video of her arriving in a white Rolls-Royce, accompanied by a convoy of luxury vehicles, was posted. The footage sparked fierce debate on social media.

The footage spread rapidly on X, with users questioning the source of the apparent wealth while Tsakane remains before the courts alongside her husband.

Tsakane Matlala, the wife of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, seen riding in a Rolls-Royce. pic.twitter.com/aMBJVy3Fnd – MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) August 5, 2026

Netizens argued that the display of luxury sent the wrong message amid ongoing legal proceedings.

“Anyone can ride in the car… if you know people who do CITs and irregular tenders. We just have to teach the young ones not to envy proceeds of criminality and aspire for instant gratification and shortcuts,” one citizen wrote.

Another added, “I’d be embarrassed to even show up in a luxury car knowing that people know how I acquired it.”

Others were less interested in the Rolls-Royce than the vehicles travelling alongside it.

“Forget the Rolls-Royce. Look at those vehicles escorting her. I see a Maybach, Bentley, BMW 750i (2025), just to mention a few. That’s a multimillion-dollar escort. Welele,” another social media user posted.

Some comments were even more scathing.

“Thembisa Hospital money. Absolutely no shame,” one citizen wrote.

Another simply commented, “Blood money. No shame at all.”

One widely shared post read: “This only reinforces public concerns about unexplained wealth and lavish lifestyles they are linked to while under intense scrutiny. Given that she has been mentioned in matters before the Madlanga commission relating to tender corruption, the optics are damaging.”

Who is Tsakane Matlala?

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Tsakane Matlala appear at the Johannesburg High Court on 26 February 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Tsakane Matlala is married to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. His name has dominated headlines in recent months because of criminal investigations and court proceedings.

Before the legal drama, the couple regularly shared glimpses of an extravagant lifestyle. This included luxury vehicles, designer clothing and high-end experiences. They attracted thousands of followers on social media.

That lifestyle has now become a talking point as the case against the Matlalas unfolds.

Why is she on trial?

Tsakane and her co-accused are facing a total of 25 consolidated charges, which include multiple counts of attempted murder related to various shooting incidents, as well as charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption in an ongoing case under investigation by authorities.

She is charged alongside Cat Matlala and several co-accused in an ongoing case being investigated by authorities.

She has also been mentioned during proceedings before the Madlanga Commission. The commission is investigating allegations linked to procurement irregularities and alleged tender corruption. However, those proceedings are separate from the criminal matter before the courts.

The accused have appeared in court several times, and the matter remains before the judiciary. She and her co-accused have pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charges. While her husband remains detained at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison, Tsakane was released on R20 000 bail.