‘People see the 80 minutes, we live everything in between’: Cheslin Kolbe’s wife celebrates his 50th Springbok cap

Kolbe marked his 50th Test cap as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with a win over England

Rugby WAG Layla Kolbe paid tribute to her husband, Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe, following South Africa’s 45-21 victory over England.

The Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with a win over England at Ellis Park on Saturday. The match also marked Kolbe’s 50th Test cap.

‘Life on the sidelines’

Sharing a photo of herself and their children watching the match, Layla reflected on the sacrifices her family has made throughout Kolbe’s rugby career.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Life on the sidelines. People see the 80 minutes. We live everything in between.”

She said while supporters celebrate victories and milestones, they do not always see “the birthdays celebrated without dad”, “the school concerts, sports days, Father’s Day school activities, bedtime routines, supper times and all the ordinary moments that happen while he’s away.”

“For much of the year, I hold the fort at home,” she wrote.

Layla added that rugby has become part of their family’s daily life.

“Our TV is almost always on rugby. We watch old matches, highlights and YouTube clips of dad. It’s our way of keeping him close when he’s far away and helping them understand why dad isn’t always home.”

She also spoke about the criticism professional athletes and their families often face.

“The criticism. The headlines. The comments. The trolls. It’s easy to forget there’s a husband, a father, children and a family reading those words too.

“People see one performance. We see the hours of preparation, the injuries, the sacrifices, the pressure and the heart behind every time he pulls on that jersey.”

‘To 50 and to many more’

Layla ended her message by congratulating her husband on reaching the milestone.

“Here’s to 50 and to many more! Because with God all things are possible!”

Kolbe described reaching 50 Test caps as a dream come true.

He said he was grateful to the coaches and teammates who had supported him throughout his career and added that “it wasn’t an easy journey”.