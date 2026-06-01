‘We are not ashamed’: Dalton and Sako clap back at online shamers after adult content leak

Viral couple Dalton and Sako have addressed the leak of their adult content head-on and say they are not apologising to anyone.

American content creators Dalton and Sako have broken their silence on the recent online circulation of their past adult content, delivering a candid, unapologetic response to the wave of criticism and online shaming that followed.

Dalton is from West Virginia, and Sako, whose full name is Ntsako, is a Johannesburg-born South African who emigrated to the United States at the age of 11. The couple have built a combined following of millions across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Known primarily for their wholesome, humour-filled content about married life, parenting their young son Joseph Tshifhiwa Charles (Joe Chuck), home renovations, and rural West Virginia living, the couple found themselves trending in late May 2026 after clips and screenshots from a private adult content account they previously operated began circulating widely online.

‘Two adults who made a decision to make a lot of money’

In a video response posted to their platforms, the couple addressed the situation directly.

“Back in 2022 and 2023, Sako and I made some very wild content,” Dalton said. “Very questionable content. Unfortunately for us, somebody leaked that content all over social media. So, a lot of people that didn’t know we participated in that kind of content once upon a time, now do.”

Rather than retreat or issue an apology, however, the couple remained unwavering.

“We are not ashamed of it. We ain’t embarrassed. And we don’t feel bad about it,” Dalton said.

Sako was equally firm: “Absolutely not.”

He went on to frame the decision purely in practical terms: “We are two adults who made a decision to make a lot of money. We made the money we needed to make, and then we stopped making that content.”

“We know that ain’t everybody’s cup of tea. We know a lot of people will never forgive us or whatever for that. And that’s all right,” Dalton said, before reaffirming the message they say has always underpinned their content: “Be kind to people. Be yourself. Never worry about what anybody thinks about you.”

‘Never going to stop us’

Far from being rattled by the backlash, the couple leaned into characteristic humour when addressing those hoping the controversy would derail them.

“Me and Sako is kind of like cockroaches. You can drop the biggest nuclear bomb on us. We’ll crawl out of them ashes and tell you to have a nice day and give you the whistle,” Dalton quipped.

“You can leave mean messages. You can leave mean comments. And you can make all the hate videos on us you want. It’s never going to stop us,” Sako added.

The response has resonated widely with their fanbase, with many followers praising the couple’s transparency and refusal to perform contrition for a legal, consensual choice made as adults. Others, predictably, have been less forgiving; a dynamic the couple appears entirely unbothered by.

Dalton and Sako met on Tinder and married after a whirlwind courtship that began when Sako’s car broke down en route to visit Dalton in West Virginia – a story they have retold, many times over, with great comic effect.

Their content, which began as explicit OnlyFans content alongside more family-friendly interracial couple dynamics, now spans family life and rural adventures. This has earned them a following of over 3.5 million on TikTok alone, with strong numbers across all major platforms.