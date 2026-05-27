‘This is my last, final, happy marriage’: Lebo M introduces new wife ‘Mrs Mo’

The composer, who has been married four times before, said his marriage to 'Mrs Mo' would be his last.

Grammy Award-winning South African composer Lebo M has confirmed that he has a new wife, Nomoya “Mrs Mo” Dube.

This comes a few months after his engagement to Free State-born beauty Malefu “Mel” Ntsala.

The producer introduced Dube during an interview with designer Craig Jacobs at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo event.

He said they have been married since January 2026.

Lebo M, who has been married four times, said his marriage to Dube is his last.

“I don’t know why anybody is confused. I think people are confused because they choose to be,” he said.

“I’ve been married before Moya four times. This is my last, final, happy marriage.”

Lebo M also revealed that he met Dube during the casting process for his upcoming project, Last Queen Standing.

“Only in South Africa is there always something about my personal life and my bedroom,” he said.

“So I decided I’m doing a new show called Last Queen Standing, and it’s coming out soon. I’m saying nothing more about it.”

@craigsalist Love was in the air at the Nedbank International Polo last week – as musical impresario, Lebo M stepped out with his new wife, Nomoya Dube. ♬ original sound – CraigsAList

Lebo M’s public relationships

The composer’s relationships have attracted public attention over the years.

His last public relationship was with former fiancée Malefu “Mel” Ntsala, to whom he proposed in Dubai in June 2025. Reports later indicated that the engagement ended a few months later.

Before that, Lebo M announced his separation from his former wife, Pretty Samuels, in 2023 after a marriage that lasted just over a year.

He was previously married to Angela Ngani-Casara, Viveca Gipson and actress Nandi Ndlovu. He was also previously engaged to Zoe Mthiyane.

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