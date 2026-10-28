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Dumi Mkokstad and wife Ziphozenkosi announce baby number four

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

28 October 2026

09:09 pm

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Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Ziphozenkosi are expecting another addition to their growing family.

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South African gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Ziphozenkosi, have given fans another reason to celebrate after announcing that they are expecting their fourth child together.

The pregnancy announcement has brought warm wishes for the couple, who have shared aspects of their family life with supporters throughout their relationship.

While pregnancy announcements from celebrities often attract attention online, this one is particularly special for fans who have followed his journey from gospel music sensation to family man.

Who is Dumi Mkokstad?

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Born Mdumisenzi Nzimande, Dumi Mkokstad is one of South Africa’s recognised gospel music performers. He built his reputation through his powerful vocals, emotional delivery and songs rooted in Christian faith.

The singer began pursuing music at a young age, developing his talent in church before establishing himself in the gospel industry.

Over the years, he has cultivated a loyal following among gospel music lovers, with his performances and recordings earning him recognition in South Africa’s contemporary gospel scene.

Known for songs that blend heartfelt worship with contemporary gospel sounds, Dumi has continued to grow his musical profile through live performances, recordings and collaborations.

His career has been shaped by his commitment to gospel music and his ability to connect with audiences through messages of faith, hope and perseverance.

Beyond his professional achievements, his marriage and family life have also attracted public interest, with fans often celebrating personal milestones alongside his musical successes.

Growing their family

Dumi and Ziphozenkosi’s latest announcement means they are preparing for life as parents of four children.

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The couple’s new pregnancy news is a personal milestone; it has also become a moment for their supporters to share in their happiness and send messages of congratulations.

As they prepare to welcome their fourth child, fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to celebrating the new arrival with them.

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