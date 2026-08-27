Judith Sephuma answers fans’ call with powerful gospel comeback

Judith Sephuma is answering a call her fans have been making for almost a decade.

After nine years, Judith Sephuma is returning to gospel with worship, testimony and purpose.

The celebrated South African vocalist and Jazz singer will return to gospel with Judith Sephuma: A Worship Experience. This is a landmark live recording taking place on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

The project marks nine years since the release of her gospel album My Worship in 2017. Since then, audiences have continued asking Sephuma to revisit the genre. This time, she is not simply returning with another studio album.

Instead, she is creating an immersive live worship experience where music, faith and testimony meet in front of an audience.

Sephuma and her musicians will record the new gospel project live, capturing the emotion, spontaneity and energy of the evening. The audience will also play an important role, with their voices and collective response becoming part of the final recording.

For Sephuma, the return to gospel is deeply personal and reflects the spiritual journey she has experienced since My Worship.

“Worship, for me, is more than a song; it is a lifestyle and a daily surrender to God. Through every season, God’s grace has carried me, turning my pain into purpose and my tears into testimony. Being a child of God means walking in the assurance of His love. My life is simply a vessel for His glory. Nine years later, we are ready to deliver A Worship Experience,” says Sephuma.

The evening will feature songs from her forthcoming gospel album alongside selected favourites from her celebrated repertoire.

The singer is giving fans the rare opportunity to witness the making of a new project.

For those who have spent nine years asking Sephuma to return to gospel, the November performance could feel like a long-awaited homecoming.

More than a concert, A Worship Experience offers fans a chance to become part of Sephuma’s next gospel chapter. Fans can also experience her music as it unfolds.

Tickets are available through Webtickets.