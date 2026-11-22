From UK chart sensations to South African gqom, gospel and rock releases, discover the latest new music, fresh hits and big comebacks.

From a British chart record to homegrown gqom, gospel, rock and hip hop, November has delivered a mixed bag of new music.

London singer Sienna Spiro has become the youngest British woman in 12 years to top the UK singles chart, while South African musicians have released new singles and albums ahead of the festive season.

American alternative rock veterans Butthole Surfers also blessed the world with a new release, and it’s brilliant.

Sienna Spiro makes UK chart history

Twenty year old Sienna Spiro reached number one with Great Expectation, from her debut album Visitor, becoming the youngest British female chart topper since Becky Hill in July 2014.

The ballad reached the summit on 11 September and remained there for three weeks. It also became one of the year’s streaming successes, while Visitor reached the UK album top ten.

Spiro’s success follows earlier chart appearances with Die On This Hill and You Stole The Show, establishing her as one of Britain’s emerging pop stars.

Mihlali The Guy gets December dancing

Back home, Mihlali The Guy has released Kumnandi, a gqom track seemingly tailor made for December parties and dance floors.

Following his breakout hit Wo Lo, the new single features Konke, Goldmax, Dankie Boi, Yung Slikk, Blaque and Surreal Sessions. It precedes his debut EP Linda, named after his mother.

The title means wait, something the musician said reflects his journey. “There were moments when things didn’t happen as quickly as I hoped but I continued to trust the process and believe in what I was building,” he said.

Husband and wife duo Bongi and Collin Damans have swapped gospel for love songs on their new single It’s Not Easy/Akukholula. Picture: Supplied

Gospel couple trades worship for romance

After three gospel albums, husband and wife duo Bongi and Collin Damans are changing direction.

Their single It’s Not Easy/Akukholula, released on 13 November, introduced their fourth album, due in February 2027, featuring love songs rather than gospel.

Approaching twenty years of marriage, the Pretoria and Emalahleni musicians have performed internationally.

Their latest song tells of lovers separated by circumstances despite their commitment to each other.

East Rand rapper takes aim at bigger stages

East Rand rapper Big Simba, previously known as Cash Of Hearts, has released Eastside Boy, a track about growing up on the East Rand and wanting something bigger.

The independent musician combines hip hop, trap, R&B and yanos, drawing on his upbringing while pursuing a music career beyond his hometown.

Weatherwax explores identity

South African duo Weatherwax released their debut album In Pursuit of a Lighter Day around two weeks ago.

Its single Bubbly, written by Stephan Brian Newman and Teah Tenzin Sole, examines loneliness, identity and the difference between presenting your best self and pretending to be somebody else. It’s really well worth a listen.

Four decades of music

Johannesburg trio Moonlight Rhythm Society have released A Minute Before Midnight, an album combining funk, R&B and jazz.

The Austrian born musicians have played together for more than four decades, with influences including Steely Dan and Nile Rodgers. Data is among the album’s featured tracks.

Cape Town rock band Southern Wild released The Art Of Feeling Nothing six years after recording on the album began. Picture: Supplied

Southern Wild returns after six years

Cape Town rock band Southern Wild finally released The Art Of Feeling Nothing on 30 October, six years after recording began.

Producer Theo Crous started working with the band in 2019 before the pandemic interrupted recording. Frontman Dave van Vuuren subsequently spent four years in Zambia.

Five songs were written before the interruption and four afterwards, with guitarist Conrad Birch joining the regrouped band.

“It isn’t a snapshot of who we were at one point in time. It’s the sound of who we became while trying to finish it,” the band said as a collective.

More international releases

Welsh singer Buddug has released Worn Out Body, following her Welsh Music Prize shortlisted debut album Rhwng Gwyll a Gwawr (if you can say that, you win a hug).

Meanwhile, Texas alternative rock veterans Butthole Surfers, remembered for their 1996 hit Pepper, have returned with Intelligent Guy (Astronaut Version), from After The Astronaut, an album originally recorded in the late 1990s but only released this year.