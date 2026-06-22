From 7de Laan to politics: Melanie du Bois starting a new chapter as a politician

Melanie du Bois, once known for her roles in soap operas, is now turning her attention to politics after leaving television.

Former 7de Laan and Arendsvlei actress Melanie du Bois is stepping into a brand-new spotlight, this time in the world of politics.

The beloved South African actress, known for her memorable roles on local television, has officially transitioned from the entertainment industry to public service.

Du Bois is the deputy leader of the People’s Prosperity Movement (PPM) and is set to contest as a ward candidate in Cape Town in the upcoming 2026 municipal elections.

According to News24, the actress revealed that her move into politics stems from a desire to make a meaningful difference in communities facing daily challenges.

The PPM is a political organisation aligned with the Build One South Africa (Bosa) movement founded by Mmusi Maimane. Through her new role, she hopes to focus on community upliftment and address concerns affecting ordinary South Africans.

Speaking about her political ambitions, Du Bois said her years spent as a motivational speaker and public figure have equipped her with the skills needed to engage with communities and advocate for positive change.

While many South Africans still associate her with the small screen, Du Bois believes this new path offers an opportunity to serve people while also providing stability for her family.

A household name

The actress became a household name through her appearances on popular Afrikaans television productions, including 7de Laan and Arendsvlei.

7de Laan, one of South Africa’s longest-running soap operas, premiered on SABC2 in 2000 and followed the lives, relationships and everyday dramas of residents in the fictional suburb of Hillside.

After captivating audiences for more than two decades, 7de Laan aired its final episode on 26 December 2023, bringing an end to a remarkable 23-year television run.

Du Bois also starred in Arendsvlei, the kykNET drama series centred around the lives of residents in the fictional Cape Flats community of Arendsvlei, tackling themes including family, crime, education and social issues.

Although she admits she still belongs in front of the camera, Du Bois said the challenges currently facing South Africa’s entertainment industry prompted her to pursue a new chapter.