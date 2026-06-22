Mnebelele replaces Norton as Junior Springbok captain for World Champs

The Junior Springboks have lost three key players ahead of the World Champs, but are confident in the players stepping into the breach.

Siphosethu Mnebelele has been confirmed as the Junior Springbok captain for the forthcoming Junior World Championship in Georgia, replacing regular skipper Riley Norton, who has been named in the Springbok squad for the Nations Championship.

Norton’s place in the SA U20 squad will be filled by Thomas Beling (utility forward), while Cheswill Jooste (wing) replaces Vusi Moyo, who has also joined Rassie Erasmus’ Bok squad.

In a further squad change, Akahluwa Boqwana (wing) has been drafted into the touring party as a replacement for utility back Zekhethelo Siyaya, after he sustained concussion and a facial injury during a freak collision in the SA A clash against Zimbabwe at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Junior Boks who featured for SA A in Gqeberha, Oliver Reid and Danie Kruger (props), Mnebelele and Liam van Wyk (hookers), Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Luan Giliomee (utility back), and Markus Muller (centre), rejoined the SA U20 squad in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Ahmed, whose yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card for a dangerous tackle against Zimbabwe, has been suspended and will miss the first two matches in Georgia, but will remain in the squad.

Junior Bok head coach Kevin Foote congratulated Norton and Moyo on their Springbok selection.

Delighted for call-ups

“Everyone in the Junior Bok setup is delighted for Riley and Vusi, and we wish them well for the Nations Championship,” said Foote.

“It is every young player’s dream to represent the Springboks, and they thoroughly deserve their opportunity.”

Foote also praised the players who were involved in the 40-0 win over Zimbabwe: “They made us proud with their performances. Their involvement in Gqeberha shows that we are on track in preparing the next generation of South African internationals.

“Injuries and call-ups to senior honours are part of the game. Fortunately, we planned for these scenarios, and the players brought into the squad are well integrated into our environment and game model. We are confident in our preparation and excited for the challenge ahead.”

South Africa will defend their U20 world title in Georgia from 27 June to 18 July. Reid and Rambo Kubheka (props), Mnebelele (hooker), Jooste, and Alzeadon Felix (fullback) were all part of the Junior Bok squad that won the title in Italy last year.

The Junior Boks have been drawn in Pool A alongside Wales, Georgia and Uruguay and will be based in Tbilisi for the pool phase.

South Africa open their campaign against Uruguay at Avchala Stadium on Saturday, followed by fixtures against Georgia (2 July) and Wales (7 July).

The play-offs will take place on 12 and 13 July, with the final placement matches scheduled for 17 July, and the bronze final and final on 18 July.

The Junior Bok squad will depart for Georgia from Cape Town on Monday afternoon. The squad will complete a gym and unit session in Stellenbosch before travelling to Cape Town International Airport.

Junior Springboks 2026 World Junior Championship squad

Props: Oliver Reid, Rambo Kubheka, Jordan Jooste, Danie Kruger, Luan van der Berg

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (captain), Liam van Wyk

Locks: Heinrich Theron, Jaythen Orange, JD Hattingh

Loose forwards: Kebotile Maake, Risima Khosa, Luke Cannon, Wasi Vyambwera, Vuyo Gwiji, Gert Kemp

Utility forward: Thomas Beling

Scrumhalves: Hendré Schoeman, Jayden Brits

Flyhalf: Yaqeen Ahmed

Centres: Ethan Adams, Samuel Badenhorst, Markus Muller

Outside and utility backs: Luan Giliomee, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, Cheswill Jooste, Jack Benade, Jordan Steenkamp, Akahluwa Boqwana, Alzeadon Felix