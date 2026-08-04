Grace Mondlana opens up about hospital ordeal, ankle surgery and neurological diagnosis

TikTok star Grace Mondlana has shared a raw hospital vlog detailing her collapse, ligament surgery and the discovery of a neurological condition.

South African influencer and multi-award-winning content creator Grace Mondlana has given followers a candid insight into a sudden health scare after collapsing at home, undergoing surgery and receiving an unexpected neurological diagnosis.

The 25-year-old rose to prominence with lifestyle vlogs, get-ready-with-me videos, unboxing content and motivational posts.

She is a University of Pretoria graduate who completed a Bachelor of Education degree in 2024 and transitioned from teaching into full-time content creation.

Mondlana has built a substantial following, with millions of TikTok viewers and hundreds of thousands on Instagram. She won the Emerging Creator Award at the DStv Content Creator Awards in 2024 and serves as a brand ambassador for GWM South Africa and Eden Perfumes SA.

According to a recent vlog posted on her accounts, Mondlana collapsed at her home in late July. Reports and her own account indicate she felt unwell, experienced nausea and fell while descending stairs from her bedroom. Her helper found her and summoned emergency services. X-rays revealed a torn and sprained ligament that required surgical intervention. She then spent eight nights in hospital.

During her stay, the creator says doctors conducted further tests, including an electroencephalogram (EEG) to measure brain activity. The results pointed to an underlying neurological condition linked to the episode of losing balance.



She has not publicly named the specific diagnosis but confirmed she is under specialist care and continuing treatment to manage it. Physiotherapy has also been added to her treatment plan as part of her physical recovery.

In a diary-style TikTok hospital vlog posted on 3 August 2026, she documented aspects of the experience, including paramedic arrival, IV lines, monitors, quiet moments reading in bed and the support of visitors and medical staff.



Mondlana has since been discharged and is recovering at home and has expressed gratitude for the messages of encouragement from family, friends and her online community.

Grace Mondlana is such a dedicated content creator. She collapsed, but still had a moment to take content of the paramedics, the ambulance trip, the drips, sana ndithi she captured each visit at the hospital. May that kind of work ethic locate me IJN. — Le rata depth gore. (@Ketso28) August 3, 2026

For the most part, Mondlana has received well-wishes, with many praising her openness and hoping for a full recovery, although some online comments questioned the timing of content creation during illness or noted perceived timeline discrepancies.

Manje she asked the Paramedics to record her ?🙃 https://t.co/M5gkowvfvF — Moshe (@Moshe_Meso) August 3, 2026

The resulting broader conversation has become about boundaries of health-related vlogs and other highly personal information included in content and the need for continued influencer transparency as the landscape of their industry evolves.