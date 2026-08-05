Viral video exposes ANC North West infighting ahead of local elections

Deputy secretary Viola heard lashing out at provincial secretary Diremelo, accusing him of working against PEC dissolution.

With local government elections around the corner, infighting in the North West ANC has flared once again.

ANC deputy provincial secretary Viola Motsumi, who is also North West MEC for education, is again hogging the headlines with her verbal aggression against her fellow ANC leaders.

North West ANC deputy secretary Motsumi heard lashing out

This time, she is purportedly heard in a video lashing out at provincial secretary Louis Diremelo, accusing him of working against the provincial executive committee (PEC), claiming Diremelo wanted to see the PEC dissolved by the national ANC.

The video clip is doing the rounds on social media.

Previously, she criticised the provincial secretary for opposing the PEC positions.

This after Diremelo ordered a re-run of the local council candidates’ nomination process in the Ruth Segomotsi Mompati (RSM) region, where many ANC branch general meetings were allegedly not constitutionally convened.

Concerned RSM members said some regional and provincial leaders were accused of imposing their own candidates, ignoring those selected by branches.

The alleged selection rigging has caused infighting between the grassroots and the provincial leadership.

The RSM ANC regional conference election was nullified by Luthuli House in May after allegations of results rigging and unconstitutional processes.

This prompted Diremelo to order a re-run of the process, something that caused Motsumi to protest publicly.

Motsumi is suspicious of Diremelo, whom she allegedly believes always acts against PEC wishes.

Diremelo acted after receiving complaints from ANC branches and communities alleging the exclusion of members who qualified, while certain connected individuals were put on the lists.

Motsumi suspicious of Diremelo

The selection process is part of formulating lists of candidates to be submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa for the 4 November elections.

Recently, the Bojanala regional ANC Youth League made a similar claim. It said the youth of the area are being sidelined in the councillor candidate nominations by some ANC branch leaders in the region. They claim there is widespread manipulation and interference in the candidates’ selection process in Bojanala.

In the Moses Kotane subregion, ANC branches have lodged a formal complaint with Kgalema Motlanthe’s election committee, alleging manipulation.

They accuse acting Bojanala regional secretary Thapelo Thoboke of abusing his office to secure his own inclusion on the party representation list.

He allegedly manipulated nomination processes, sabotaged administration and coerced branches into endorsing his name.