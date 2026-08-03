‘The Ultimatum SA’ stars go public? Nkateko and Siza spark dating rumours after cosy video

'The Ultimatum: South Africa' fans are buzzing after Nkateko and Siza shared content hinting at a new romance, years after their on-screen connection and respective break-ups.

Reality TV fans in Mzansi are abuzz with speculation that The Ultimatum: South Africa stars Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele “Siza” Dhlamini are now dating, following the emergence of a cosy video that has ignited social media.

The pair, who shared a notable connection during the Netflix reality series, have once again captured public attention. In the show, Nkateko was originally in a relationship with Khanya Nqolase, who issued the ultimatum, while Sizakele was paired with Lindile Nibe. During the trial marriage phase, Nkateko and Siza’s bond stood out, marked by affection and chemistry that contrasted sharply with their original partnerships and led to tension, including public confrontations.

Recent social media activity has intensified rumours. Fans noted Siza referring to Nkateko as her “Care Bear”, with a video showing the pair lounging in gowns from her business, which she has been steadily promoting in recent months with similar posts.

Siza and Nkateko from ultimatum South Africa are dating… I wanna see khanya’s reaction to this😭 pic.twitter.com/ViGQjWPnzb — Storm (@Stormzw11) August 2, 2026

The Ultimatum SA

The first season of The Ultimatum: South Africa followed six couples as they tested their relationships through trial marriages. Nkateko and Khanya’s dynamic was often volatile, filled with emotional confrontations. Meanwhile, Siza’s flirtatious and loving approach with Nkateko provided a stark contrast, drawing jealousy from Khanya, who faced criticism for body-shaming comments directed at Siza.

Nkateko Kay Mahange in The Ultimatum SA season 1 talks to Lindile Nibe. Picture: Netflix © 2024

Post-show, both went back to their original partners before later moving on. Khanya and Nkateko’s relationship ended, with Nkateko later opening up about challenges including a custody battle. Siza and Lindile progressed to a lobola ceremony but later confirmed their split, with Siza speaking publicly about her healing process earlier in 2026.

Fan reactions and complications

Many expressed excitement at the possibility of the pair reconnecting long after the show, recalling their on-screen chemistry and hoping for a positive outcome.

Others highlighted potential complications, including Nkateko’s past engagement, his co-parenting situation with Khanya (mother of his child), and the complexities of entering a relationship with someone connected to such public drama.

Neither Nkateko nor Sizakele has issued an official statement confirming a romantic relationship at the time of writing, leaving the rumours to swirl as fans await further updates.

Courtney and Aiden: They stayed together after the show. Aiden proposed, and they appeared committed after the reunion. Aiden’s last public post was in January 2025, and he wished his wife, Courtney, a happy birthday.

Ruth Khathide and Isaac Kaninda: Their relationship ended after the show, largely due to mistrust stemming from Ruth’s trial marriage experience. Ruth has since moved on significantly – she is reported to be married and living a “soft life” with a new partner (NBA Africa exec, Pawel Weszka). Isaac has kept a lower profile but appears single.

Khanya Nqolase and Nkateko Mahange: They broke up after the show. Their relationship was marked by volatility, and post-show they had public challenges, including a custody battle over the child they had after the show. Khanya has kept herself out of the public eye after intense backlash over her treatment of others on the show, while Nkateko is currently linked to Sizakele “Siza” Dhlamini.

Lebo and Nolla: They had a tumultuous time on the show but reconciled afterwards. They have welcomed a child together and appear to be married and raising a family in a renewed relationship as of early 2026 updates.

Genesis B (GB) and Mmathabo “Thabi”: They were together for years before the show. Genesis proposed, and they initially stayed together after the show. However, at the time of writing, it appeared the pair had broken up.

Sizakele “Siza” Dhlamini and Lindile Nibe: They progressed far post-show (including a lobola ceremony) but later broke up. Siza has spoken openly about her healing process. She is now rumoured to be dating her trial partner, Nkateko.