‘Can’t wait to see you soon’: Handrè Pollard to his wife and kids following victory in Edinburgh

By Lineo Lesemane

28 January 2026

02:09 pm

The Springbok flyhalf was in Scotland where his team claimed a 19-17 victory against Edinburgh.

Handre Pollard and his wife

Handre Pollard with his wife, Marise. Picture: Instagram/@marisepollard

After his team’s victory in Scotland, South African rugby star Handrè Pollard shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

The picture showed his wife, Marise, holding their daughter with their two-year-old son by her side, as he expressed his excitement to see them after being away for a few days.

The Springbok flyhalf, who joined the Pretoria-based Blue Bulls this year, was in Scotland where his team claimed a 19-17 victory, their first-ever win against Edinburgh.

“Can’t wait to see you soon,” he captioned the photo.

Returning home after years abroad

Handrè joined the Bulls in July after returning to South Africa with his family following several years abroad.

They had been based in the United Kingdom, where he played for English rugby club Leicester Tigers since joining ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Since returning, the family has built a new home and welcomed their second child.

“We’re currently staying with my parents while our house is being built and all our furniture is making its way back from the UK by sea,” Marise previously shared.

In October last year, Handrè announced the arrival of their baby girl, Isabella Tanya Pollard.

Last month the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marise Pollard (@marisepollard)

