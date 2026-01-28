Over R450k donated to bring late rapper Bravo Le Roux’s remains home

The Cape Town rapper died in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January.

The family of late rapper and music producer Bravo Le Roux has launched a fundraiser to repatriate his body from Switzerland.

Bravo, whose real name was Sinesipho Peter, died in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January, at the age of 30.

The family said they had received multiple requests from people asking how they can support them.

According to the family, the money will be used to bring Bravo’s body home and provide long-term support for his daughter.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised CHF22,188 (about R456,302), at least 23% of the CHF100,000 goal (about R2,074,080).

“Many people have asked how they can support Bravo’s family during this time. A fundraiser has been set up to help with his repatriation to South Africa and to provide long-term support for his daughter. Thank you for the love and respect,” the family said.

Details regarding Bravo’s memorial or funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: ‘A very difficult time for me’: Carolyn Steyn on grief and 12 years of 67 Blankets

Grief and gratitude

Earlier this week, Bravo’s wife, DJ Sab, opened up about her grief and the need to be strong for their daughter.

“The past days have been overwhelming, and I needed time to grieve and to be strong for our daughter,” she wrote.

She also expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received.

“Thank you for the love, patience, and kindness shown to us. We will always carry him in our hearts,” she added.

Bravo Le Roux and DJ Sab welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February last year. At the time, Bravo wrote a heartfelt letter reflecting on parenthood and his hopes for his daughter.

NOW READ: Nando’s denies Nota Baloyi’s copyright infringement claims, music executive hits back: ‘All lies’