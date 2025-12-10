Handré and Marise Pollard celebrate eighth wedding anniversary [VIDEO]

The couple have been together for 13 years and married since 2017.

Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

The couple have been together for 13 years and married since 2017.

Marise shared a short clip from their wedding day on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, with the caption: “8 years today.”

The Pollards tied the knot at Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands. They have two children: Hunter, born in April 2024, and Isabella, born in October 2025.

Celebrating her birthday this year, Marise penned a heartwarming post thanking Handré for the life they have built together.

“Handré, you’ve been by my side through it all, and I can’t thank God enough for giving me you. We’ve travelled the world, lived in three different countries, created memories beyond our wildest dreams, and built a life that’s even better than we could have ever imagined,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘Leaving that behind makes the goodbyes so much heavier’: Cheslin Kolbe’s wife as family moves back to Japan [PICS]

New beginnings for Pollard family

The Pollard family returned to South Africa this year after living abroad for a few years.

They had been based in the United Kingdom since Handré signed with English rugby club Leicester Tigers in 2022.

In July, Marise said they were building a new home while staying with her parents.

“We’re currently staying with my parents while our house is being built, and all our furniture is making its way back from the UK by sea,” she wrote.

Handré has signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria. He joined the team in July.

Following the announcement, the World Cup-winning fly-half said he was grateful for the opportunity to return home.

“I am really grateful for this opportunity… It’s something I don’t take for granted. Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited.”

NOW READ: SA DJs steal the spotlight as Babyface prepares for sold-out All White Soul Sessions Concert