Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire not kissing at Michael Rubin’s white party: Rapper’s team debunks viral rumour

Blurry photographs from Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons bash sparked rumours of a romance between rapper Ice Spice and actor Tobey Maguire.

Social media erupted this week after blurry images from Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party appeared to show Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire sharing an intimate moment. However, the rapper’s team has firmly denied any kiss took place.

Entertainment reporter Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club announced on X that she contacted representatives for the 26-year-old Bronx artist. According to Lorosa, the team stated the photographs were deceptive.

“The kissing rumour is not true. The picture is deceiving. They were sharing a vape and just talking. Nothing more,” the representatives reportedly told Lorosa. They added that the image captured the pair “in the middle of greeting each other,” explaining the positioning of Maguire’s hand on Ice Spice’s arm and their close proximity.

Rubin’s annual All-White Party, held on 1 July 2026 in the Hamptons, is a high-profile event known for attracting A-list celebrities, athletes, and musicians.

This year’s gathering included performances by Cardi B and appearances by stars such as Teyana Taylor and Ciara.

Low-quality photos taken through balcony railings quickly circulated online, fuelling speculation about a possible flirtation or romance between the 51-year-old Spider-Man actor and the rising rap star.

Here’s the original photos of Ice Spice & Tobey Maguire from Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party that caused the kissing rumors… pic.twitter.com/9BBDsWXNXt — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) July 3, 2026

Neither Ice Spice nor Maguire has publicly commented on the matter.

The rumour gained traction rapidly on platforms like X, with users sharing the images and offering their interpretations.

This is not the first time Rubin’s lavish Independence Day celebrations have generated headlines, thanks to their exclusive guest lists and glamorous setting. In this instance, what began as ambiguous party photography has been clarified as nothing more than a casual vape-sharing moment between two attendees.

Fans and followers continue to discuss the viral clip, with some expressing amusement at how quickly social media can amplify such images into full-blown celebrity gossip.