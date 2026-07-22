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‘That was makeup’: Zari Hassan responds to backlash after temporal facelift

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

22 July 2026

02:48 pm

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The 'Young, Famous & African' star recently underwent a temporal facelift procedure.

Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan. Picture: Instagram/@zarithebosslady

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Reality television star and businesswoman Zari Hassan has responded to online criticism over her appearance after undergoing a temporal facelift procedure.

The Young, Famous & African star said she had a temporal lift, not a full facelift.

“I did a temporal lift. Temporal lift is around the eyes… not a full facelift.

“I’m just enhancing my looks, but I’ve always been a beautiful woman,” she said in a video shared on social media.

Hassan said she was surprised by the attention her face had received.

“So for some reason my face is a whole national discussion… My face is right now the talk of the town.”

‘It was makeup’

The TV star explained that the exaggerated look in the viral video was created by her makeup artist, who wanted to try a new eye look.

“The makeup was a little extra. He wanted to try something new on my face, which was the fox eye, and it obviously just ended up taking my eyes like all the way that way.”

Hassan said she was not trying to hide the cosmetic procedure and encouraged people to do what makes them feel more confident.

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“I’m not gatekeeping. If you have to do anything that is for you, that’s gonna make you feel better about yourself… why not go and do it?”

She ended the video by asking social media users to stop discussing her appearance.

“Can you stop talking about my face now?… This is my face, no makeup… That was the makeup.”

@zarithebosslady10

looks like my whole country was bombed, who died? Who was hurt? aaiiiii are we that jobless 😳🙄🤔

♬ original sound – zarithebosslady

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