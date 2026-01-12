‘I am never giving up on my business’: Inno Matijane cushions the blow after customer order backlash

A customer complaint that the couch she received did not match her order.

Reality TV personality and businessman Inno Matijane has responded after facing backlash on social media over a client’s furniture order.

The backlash followed complaints from a customer who said a couch she received did not match her order.

According to the client, the order took about six months to be completed, with repeated delays before delivery.

Matijane addressed the matter on X, acknowledging the client’s dissatisfaction.

“We acknowledge the client’s dissatisfaction and understand her frustration,” Matijane said.

“This was a custom-made order, and from the outset we communicated that our production backlog could affect timelines,” he added.

Matijane said the business takes full responsibility for the outcome.

“While delivery has now taken place, it is clear that the outcome did not meet her expectations, and we take responsibility for that,” he said.

“We are engaging the client directly and in good faith to correct the issues and ensure a fair and satisfactory resolution,” he said.

Inno Matijane: ‘I am never giving up on my business’

In a separate post on Instagram Stories, Matijane said he remains committed to his business despite the setback.

“One thing I’m promising is I’m never giving up on my business,” he said.

“I’ll experience challenges, but I will fix, improve and do better. Giving up is not an option for me.”

Matijane launched his furniture business, Inno Furn, last year. He previously shared behind-the-scenes footage from his furniture warehouse.

