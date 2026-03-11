‘Mommy Club’ star Nunurai opens up about painful fibroid battle during pregnancy

The reality TV star is expecting her second baby.

Reality television personality Nunurai Mudarikwa recently opened up about the challenges she is facing during her second pregnancy.

The Mommy Club star shared details of her experience in a three-part docuseries posted on her social media.

Her update comes weeks after she announced that she is expecting another child.

Mudarikwa, who has a four-year-old son, Zidane, said she is expecting another baby boy.

Weight gain

She described her first trimester as relatively normal but said she has gained weight.

“The first trimester was the usual tiredness and food cravings. I never had morning sickness. In the first trimester, I was not as active in the gym,” she said.

The reality TV star said she has gained about 8kg during the pregnancy so far.

“My starting weight was 75kg, and now it’s 22 weeks and I’m at 83kg. I’ve accepted that I might get to 90, but I’m really trying not to exceed it.”

“Ideally, I would have just wanted to stay at 85kg, but now the reality is kicking in that I might get to 90kg. I’m like, please, I don’t want to go over 90kg,” she added.

Living with fibroids

Mudarikwa also spoke about living with fibroids, which affected both her pregnancies.

“With my first pregnancy, I had a lot of fibroid issues. I still have them, so I still feel the pain from time to time, especially in the pelvic area,” she said.

“I remember with my first pregnancy, I was always in the emergency room because of the fibroids and the pain. I could write reviews of all the hospitals in my area.”

She said she has since learned to cope with the condition and accepted that little can be done about it while she is pregnant.

“Now, I’ve accepted that the fibroids are there and there’s nothing they can do while I’m pregnant except manage the pain. I’m just praying for the rest of the pregnancy the pain will be manageable.”

