‘My dream is to employ 100 people’: Lady Du as she opens another business venture

Amapiano musician Lady Du says she hopes to employ 100 people as she expands her business empire.

The music star recently announced the opening of another salon, this time catering to children.

Her salon business venture began in 2023 when she converted a house into Wawa la Beauty. She has since launched two more salons, including the new children’s salon, Wawa la Cutzie.

The singer said her focus is on building financial independence beyond her music career.

“I want to push the boundaries. I’m not just a musician, I’m an entrepreneur using music to make my dreams come true,” she said.

Lady Du emphasised the importance of turning ideas into action.

“Don’t ever let your ideas live in your head; you won’t see how far you can push yourself,” she said.

She added that she does not want to be known only for her achievements but for the impact she makes.

“I don’t want to be known for how much money I have, how rich I look or how famous I get. I want to be known for the lives I changed, opportunities I took, risks I took. I want to see how far I can push myself. My dream is to employ 100 people. I’ve been saying this for years.”

Struggles and challenges

The musician also spoke about personal difficulties, including the death of her father and struggles with depression, which she says motivated her work.

“I tried to escape the pain by focusing on my dreams. By the time I woke up, I had invested and finished all my projects,” she said.

The new salon announcement came shortly after she shared news of her new book, Fame or Business, and her wine brand, Sip of Piano. She said all her projects are self-funded.

“Honestly, this isn’t easy… I struggle sometimes, because everything I do is out of my own pocket,” she said.

“At some point I got to zero, even got robbed of my savings, but because I’m consistent in prayer, God has never ever left my side.”

Lady Du said she plans to release new music this year while continuing to expand her business ventures.

