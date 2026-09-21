Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Kaya 959 stars join the viral ‘Back to the 80s’ AI photo trend [PICS]

Picture of Bulelwa Hoala

By Bulelwa Hoala

5 minute read

21 September 2026

05:44 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

DJ Fresh, Uncle T, Andy Maqondwana, Glen Lewis, Skhumba and Kgomotso Meso get the ultimate retro makeover, and the results are a trip down memory lane.

Kaya 959

Images: Kaya 959

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

There’s a new trend on social media, and it is taking users back to the 1980s.

The viral AI photo trend sees people use artificial intelligence to create images inspired by the decade, complete with retro settings, vintage cars, bold hairstyles and fashion associated with the era.

The trend has also given social media users a way to reimagine themselves in the 80s without needing old cameras, vintage clothes or family photo albums.

All they need is a photo of themselves, an AI platform and a prompt describing the look they want to create.

Kaya 959 gave its presenters an 80s-inspired makeover to see how they might have looked if they had stepped in front of the camera four decades ago.

Some of the presenters were already around in the 80s, so the AI images offer a playful take on their looks from the era.

The line-up includes Kaya Breakfast’s DJ Fresh, The Best T in the City’s Uncle T, also known as Tbose Mokwele, Feel Good’s Andy Maqondwana and the Drive 959 team of Glen Lewis, Skhumba and Kgomotso Meso.

Here’s how the Kaya 959 stars look in their AI-generated 80s photos.

DJ Fresh

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

T Bose

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Andy Maqondwana

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Glen Lewis

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Skhumba

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Kgomotso Meso

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Nicky B

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Thomas Msengana

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

MaBlerh

PICS: Kaya 959 stars go back to the 80s in viral AI photo trend

Read more on these topics

Kaya FM viral
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cries foul over ‘procedural unfairness’
South Africa Letsike calls for home affairs to act after threats against women in Sandton
News Ekurhuleni murders: These are the names of the women who were brutally murdered
Opinion The web Fikile Mbalula weaves
Crime Ekurhuleni killings: Police make breakthrough in Dawn Park murder case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News