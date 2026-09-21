Kaya 959 stars join the viral ‘Back to the 80s’ AI photo trend [PICS]

DJ Fresh, Uncle T, Andy Maqondwana, Glen Lewis, Skhumba and Kgomotso Meso get the ultimate retro makeover, and the results are a trip down memory lane.

There’s a new trend on social media, and it is taking users back to the 1980s.

The viral AI photo trend sees people use artificial intelligence to create images inspired by the decade, complete with retro settings, vintage cars, bold hairstyles and fashion associated with the era.

The trend has also given social media users a way to reimagine themselves in the 80s without needing old cameras, vintage clothes or family photo albums.

All they need is a photo of themselves, an AI platform and a prompt describing the look they want to create.

Kaya 959 gave its presenters an 80s-inspired makeover to see how they might have looked if they had stepped in front of the camera four decades ago.

Some of the presenters were already around in the 80s, so the AI images offer a playful take on their looks from the era.

The line-up includes Kaya Breakfast’s DJ Fresh, The Best T in the City’s Uncle T, also known as Tbose Mokwele, Feel Good’s Andy Maqondwana and the Drive 959 team of Glen Lewis, Skhumba and Kgomotso Meso.

Here’s how the Kaya 959 stars look in their AI-generated 80s photos.

DJ Fresh

T Bose

Andy Maqondwana

Glen Lewis

Skhumba

Kgomotso Meso

Nicky B

Thomas Msengana

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