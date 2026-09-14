‘Beautiful Japanese aunty’: Ayanda Ncwane’s matric dance look sparks BBL rumours

A tender matric dance moment between Ayanda Ncwane and her son Mawenza turned into a viral debate over BBL and Botox rumours, reigniting chatter about the star's changing look since Sfiso Ncwane's death.

Media personality, music executive, former Real Housewives of Durban star and widow of gospel legend Sfiso Ncwane, Ayanda Ncwane, is trending once again. This time over renewed but unsubstantiated speculation about whether she has had cosmetic work done.

The online chatter started with a heartfelt clip shared on X on Sunday, 13 September 2026, capturing an emotional moment between Ncwane and her son at what appeared to be final preparation for his matric dance.

The moment itself was warm, but within hours, the conversation online had shifted almost entirely away from the milestone and onto Ncwane’s appearance.

Commenters flooded the replies with theories about a possible Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a rounder face, and speculation about Botox or other facial work.

X user @MzansiTouchline summed up the mood bluntly: “She has completely changed.” Anonymous gossip blogger @Compaqllow responded with a backhanded compliment, remarking that she looked like “a beautiful Japanese aunty”. Not everyone was convinced a procedure was behind it – one commenter pushed back, arguing she has always been curvy and had simply gained weight, pointing to her arms and face as evidence of natural weight gain rather than surgery.

Throwback comparison adds fuel

The speculation escalated further on 14 September when X account @ChrisExcel102 posted a side-by-side comparison: an older photograph of Ncwane from her marriage to Sfiso Ncwane, who died in December 2016, next to a recent, more glamorous image.

The comparison also invited comments about skin-tone changes, with some accusing her of skin bleaching, alongside broader commentary about her lifestyle changing since becoming a widow.

Ayanda Ncwane in 2020. The reality star trended again recently over BBL and Botox speculation after son’s matric dance. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@ayandancwane

This isn’t the first time Ncwane’s appearance has drawn this kind of scrutiny, similar BBL and skin-lightening speculation has surfaced periodically in recent years.

As of the most recent reports, Ncwane has not addressed the BBL rumours, the viral matric dance clip, or the comparison post, either personally or through a representative. Her Instagram account continues to show regular personal and professional posts, but nothing that directly engages with the appearance chatter.