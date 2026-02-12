‘A gift from me to me’: LaConco goes under the knife again

The Real Housewives of Durban star said the surgery is a gift to herself for Valentine's Day.

Reality TV personality Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco has announced that she is undergoing another cosmetic procedure.

The Real Housewives of Durban star revealed that she is having an abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck.

She said the surgery is a gift to herself for Valentine’s Day.

“I am a woman who works out at least five times a week. I fight a lot on this one because I have gifted myself for Valentine’s a tummy tuck,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

“This is a gift from me to me. Ladies, let’s love ourselves,” she added.

Preparing for surgery

LaConco’s pre-surgery preparations included facials, waxing and workouts.

“Because the journey of healing is going to be a long one, I said, let me also steam,” she said.

This marks the second time the reality star has undergone cosmetic surgery.

In 2022, she had a 360-degree liposuction procedure, which removes stubborn fat from the abdomen, waist, and back in a single session.

“After my 360 lipo in 2022, I knew during my healing process that removing the excess skin would be a necessary step ‘FOR ME’. And now, that moment is here,” she said.

