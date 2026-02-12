Tributes pour in for James Van Der Beek as ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star dies aged 48

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023.

Tributes are pouring in for American actor James Van Der Beek, who died on Wednesday, 11 February.

The 48-year-old Dawson’s Creek star had been battling colon cancer since 2023.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the statement said.

“He met his final days with courage, faith and grace.”

The family added that they request privacy as they mourn their “loving husband, father, son, brother and friend”.

ALSO READ: ‘Your music wasn’t meant for the stage’: Tributes pour in for renowned American gospel singer Ron Kenoly

Cancer diagnosis

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023. He publicly shared his diagnosis in November 2024.

At the time, he said he had been dealing with the illness privately and was “taking steps to resolve it”.

He also posted a video on his birthday last year on Instagram, opening up about what cancer had taught him.

“I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I had to come nose to nose with death,” he said in the video, adding that it had been the toughest year of his life.

He later spoke about the diagnosis in an interview with , saying he was shocked by the news.

“I was so healthy, was in amazing cardiovascular shape,” he said. “I had stage 3 cancer and had no idea.”

He said his symptoms included changes in bowel habits and a feeling that something was wrong, but nothing urgent.

“Nothing that made me think, ‘Oh, I’ve got to run to a doctor right now,'” he said.

After requesting a colonoscopy, Van Der Beek recalled waking from the procedure when the doctor told him, “It is cancer”.

“I went into shock,” he said. “I really don’t think I knew what to do. Neither did my wife.”

Tributes pour in for James Van Der Beek

Fans and fellow actors have since shared tributes on social media, remembering Van Der Beek for his work.

I had the pleasure of working with James Van Der Beek on Power/Rangers. There's a shot in here where he lifts his boot on the table and the camera spins with him. He smiled approvingly when I blocked it and played to the camera. He knew. He gave me his time and support… — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) February 11, 2026

I’ve today learned that my dear friend James Van Der Beek, with whom I worked with on The Rules of Attraction, who has been a pillar of strength to me and my family during the hardest of times, passed away last night. I knew he was fighting a terrible battle with courage and… — Roger Avary (@AVARY) February 11, 2026

A piece of my childhood is gone today. Thank you, James Van Der Beek, for Dawson and for the world of Dawson’s Creek, which helped so many of us find our voice, our dreams, and our love of storytelling. Your legacy is forever woven into my youth. pic.twitter.com/v5nC88Wzqb February 11, 2026

NOW READ: Cassper’s Fill Up concert creates over 1 500 jobs, boosting Free State economy