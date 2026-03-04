Mixed reactions as LaConco shows off her new body after another cosmetic surgery

The Real Housewives of Durban star had a tummy tuck as a Valentine's Day gift to herself this year.

TV personality Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco, sparked mixed reactions after sharing images of her new look following another cosmetic procedure.

The reality TV star shared last month that she had an abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck, as a gift to herself for Valentine’s Day.

“I am a woman who works out at least five times a week. I fight a lot on this one because I have gifted myself for Valentine’s a tummy tuck,” she said.

“This is a gift from me to me. Ladies, let’s love ourselves,” she added.

ALSO READ: Jub Jub goes under the knife for tummy tuck surgery [VIDEO]

Mixed reactions

In the picture shared on Instagram, LaConco is wearing a body-hugging long-sleeve dress that highlights her figure.

The image received compliments from her Instagram followers.

It was also widely shared on X, formerly Twitter, where it received mixed reactions. Some users said the photo looked heavily edited, while others said the procedure was excessive.

Her arms are bigger than her waist and she has a double chin I think this is photo shop if it’s not she is regretting this make over I just can’t prove it. pic.twitter.com/e0qgUJ3VtH — Dolce Vita waseNanda🍯🥀 (@BuhleMvusi) March 3, 2026

Very bad hey… She was looking great before this — Noma (@Themba0707) March 3, 2026

Previous surgery

This is the second cosmetic surgery for LaConco.

In 2022, she underwent a 360-degree liposuction procedure, which removes fat from the abdomen, waist and back in a single session.

“After my 360 lipo in 2022, I knew during my healing process that removing the excess skin would be a necessary step ‘FOR ME’. And now, that moment is here,” she said ahead of the second procedure.

NOW READ: ‘It’s going to be the biggest season yet’: Zanele Potelwa returns to host ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’