Jub Jub goes under the knife for tummy tuck surgery [VIDEO]

The TV presenter said he had tried various weight-loss methods before but was not successful

Television presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has shared that he is preparing to undergo cosmetic surgery to improve his body image and health.

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker revealed in a video shared on social media that he was undergoing an abdominoplasty, commonly referred to as a tummy tuck.

The video shows a medical practitioner examining his abdomen ahead of the procedure.

The surgery removes excess skin and fat from the abdominal area and tightens the abdominal muscles to improve firmness and appearance.

Why tummy tuck?

Maarohanye said the decision followed several years of dissatisfaction with his belly.

“I think it has been a couple of years with this geyser [belly] bothering me,” he said in the video.

He explained that he had previously tried various weight-loss methods but had been unsuccessful.

“I tried everything, from Ozempic, whatever injections and all those funny things,” he said.

The television personality added that his diet may have contributed to his weight gain, particularly his fondness for meat.

“I love meat, and being a black person that loves meat, you can’t tell me to stay away from my meat and whatnot,” he said.

Jub Jub said he hopes to see visible results within a month after the procedure.

“Just give me one month or about two weeks and see,” he said.

Social media reactions

The video has since circulated on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

“Lol he didn’t try enough this one. He could have looked really good dedicating to the gym just two years, but good for him man,” one comment read.

Another said: “Nah dude has to put it in the work, a man must not take short cuts.”

