Lebo M addresses $27m lawsuit against comedian Learnmore Jonasi after court fee ruling

Lebo M breaks his silence on the dismissed lawsuit against comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

South African composer Lebo M has announced the conclusion of his legal action against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. The action stemmed from a joke about the opening chant in Disney’s The Lion King.

In a statement dated 20 October 2026, Lebo M Productions addressed the dismissal of the case. Additionally, the company also referred to a US court order requiring Lebohang Morake, known professionally as Lebo M, to pay Jonasi $39 560 in attorney fees.

The dispute centred on the interpretation of the Zulu lyrics “Nants’ Ingonyama”, featured in the film’s opening sequence.

How the dispute began

Learnmore Jonasi. Picture: Social media

In February 2026, Jonasi discussed the chant during an appearance on the One54 Africa podcast. He joked that it translated as “Look, there’s a lion. Oh my god.”

The Lion King producer Lebo M disputed the comedian’s interpretation and raised concerns about the lyrics’ cultural significance.

In March, he filed a $27 million lawsuit in California alleging defamation and trademark infringement. Explaining that the amount was reportedly intended to reference the 27 years Nelson Mandela spent in prison.

Jonasi’s legal team challenged the lawsuit. They relied on California’s anti-SLAPP law, which provides a mechanism to challenge certain legal claims involving protected speech.

The case was subsequently withdrawn and dismissed in July 2026. This information comes from the account of events provided by Lebo M Productions.

Court orders $39 560 in attorney fees

On 28 August 2026, the US District Court issued an order awarding Jonasi $39 560 in attorney fees. This was under California Code of Civil Procedure section 425.16(c).

Lebo M Productions confirmed it had paid the amount in full.

In its statement, the company said Jonasi’s fee application had also sought approximately $91 000 in additional fees through a proposed multiplier. However, according to the company, the court did not award that additional amount.

The attorney fee award is distinct from a ruling on the underlying allegations. Moreover, the information provided in the company’s statement does not establish that the court made a final determination on the competing interpretations of the lyrics.

Company outlines position on withdrawal

Lebo M said the case was withdrawn without prejudice while it reviews its legal representation and considers its options.

What does this mean?

A withdrawal without prejudice generally means a claim may be brought again. This depends on applicable procedural rules, limitation periods and other legal requirements.

The company also alleged that a former legal representative made submissions to the court without authorisation. This allegation was included in the company’s statement and should not be understood as an established judicial finding.

Jonasi maintains that his interpretation of the lyrics is not false and that he speaks conversational Zulu, as he lived in South Africa. Furthermore, as he shared with podcaster Mac G, he is currently dating a South African.