‘Lies!’ Lovemore Jonasi responds to Lebo M’s statement about $27m Lion King lawsuit

The comedian responded to Lebo M's statement with just one word

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi and well-known producer and composer Lebo M have been in a widely publicised legal dispute over alleged unpaid royalties for creative works.

The lawsuit concerns remarks about the famous “Nants’ Ingonyama” chant.

The $27 million case has drawn a lot of attention in South Africa and Zimbabwe. As the online debate about their legal settlement continues, Learnmore has responded to a recent statement by Lebo M.

Learnmore went directly to Lebo M’s statement and wrote, “Lies”.

What Lebo M said

In his statement, titled “Lebo M Clarifies Legal Position Following Misleading Reports Regarding U.S. Court Proceedings”, the Lion King producer said reports claiming he had suffered a legal defeat were inaccurate.

According to Lebo M, the parties reached a mutual settlement, and the case was dismissed without prejudice. He said this means the court did not rule on the merits of the claims.

He argued that no findings of fact or law were made against either party. As a result, neither side was declared the successful litigant.

Lebo M also stated that the settlement reflected a preference for dialogue and constructive engagement rather than prolonged litigation.

What does ‘dismissed without prejudice’ mean?

The legal phrase has become the centre of the online debate in South Africa and America. In simple terms, a case dismissed without prejudice means:

The court did not decide who was right or wrong.

No evidence was fully tested through a final judgment.

The claims are not permanently barred.

The matter could potentially be brought back before a court in the future.

This is different from a case being dismissed with prejudice. That would generally prevent the same claims from being pursued again.

For example, if a case is dismissed with prejudice, the claims cannot be refiled. It is considered a final decision on the matter.

However, a dismissal without prejudice keeps the door open for either party to bring the issue back to court. This can happen if new evidence or circumstances arise.

This distinction is crucial in understanding why the current situation between Jonasi and Lebo M remains a topic of public interest. Consequently, the situation is a subject of continued debate.

Did Lebo M win or lose?

Based on the wording of the settlement described by Lebo M, the court did not issue a ruling declaring either him or Learnmore the winner.

Instead, the proceedings ended because both parties agreed to resolve the matter and withdraw the case.

That is why legal experts often describe a dismissal without prejudice following a settlement as a negotiated conclusion. They do not see it as a courtroom victory.

Why the reaction has been so strong

The original reports about the $27 million lawsuit generated widespread attention across South Africa and Zimbabwe. Many social media users assumed the court had delivered a definitive judgment.

On his social media accounts, Lovemore posted a mock acceptance speech. He also joked that he was “still waiting for my US$27 million check”.