This followed an investigation into the deliberate submission of false tax returns.

A Gqeberha businessman and his company have escaped direct imprisonment after being convicted of submitting false tax returns that cost the South African Revenue Service (Sars) more than R500 00, following an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

The Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Melumzi Hina and his company, Hina Projects, on 20 November 2026.

Investigation

This followed an investigation into the deliberate submission of false tax returns, which resulted in an actual financial loss of more than R563 000 to Sars.

The matter arose from information Sars provided to law enforcement authorities about Hina Projects and its sole director, Hina.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the investigation established that false statements were made, or permitted to be made, in tax returns submitted to Sars for the January 2021, September 2021 and January 2022 tax periods.

“The fraudulent declarations constituted contraventions of the Tax Administration Act, resulting in an actual financial loss of more than R563 000.

“Following an intensive investigation by the Gqeberha Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, the accused appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in 2024, where they were released on warning,” Mhlakuvana said.

Court appearances

Mhlakuvana added that the accused made several court appearances before being sentenced on 20 November 2026.

He said the court imposed the following sentences:

“The company, Hina Projects, was sentenced to pay a fine of R100 000, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that it is not convicted of any further contravention of the relevant provisions of the Tax Administration Act during the period of suspension.”

Melumzi Hina was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of any further contravention of the relevant provisions of the Tax Administration Act during the period of suspension.