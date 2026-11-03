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Martha Stewart sorry for ‘insensitive’ homeless Halloween costume

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

3 November 2026

04:30 pm

Martha Stewart released a statement to Page Six after deleting a Halloween photo that showed her in tattered clothing with a sign reading "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!"

Martha Stewart sorry for 'insensitive' homeless Halloween costume

Martha Stewart she had intended to raise awareness of homelessness through her costume, “didn’t go far enough.” Here, she’s pictured attending the Paramount+ ”Dutton Ranch” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, New York, on 12 May 2026. Picture: M10s, TheNews2 for NurPhoto via AFP

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American lifestyle guru Martha Stewart apologized late Sunday for an “insensitive and not funny” Halloween costume after she appeared to dress up as a homeless person.

“It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up,” the billionaire, 85, wrote on Instagram after she deleted a photo of herself in ripped jeans, a torn sweater and a dirtied face.

Stewart also held a clipboard that read “I Am Hungry Help Me!!” Social media users quickly slammed her as out of touch.

“I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry,” Stewart said in a statement.

She also acknowledged that an earlier explanation to US media, claiming she had intended to raise awareness of homelessness through her costume, “didn’t go far enough.”

Stewart built her success in the homemaking and lifestyle industries.

Through her cookbooks, magazines, television shows and retail housewares, Stewart became the personification of gracious living and America’s most high-profile lifestyle expert.

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