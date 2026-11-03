DA candidate’s daughter injured as home set alight with petrol in Kariega

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of arson after the home of a DA ward candidate was set on fire

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of arson after the home of a DA ward candidate in Kariega was set alight with petrol, leaving her 17-year-old daughter with burn marks.

The DA has condemned the alleged arson of Nelson Mandela Bay’s DA ward 50 candidate Kayzel Forbes.

This comes after the South African Police Service (Saps) was called to her residence at about 10:30pm.

The Forbes family called the police after someone allegedly broke a window and poured petrol into a room before setting it alight.

Saps Eastern Cape spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the room that was set alight belonged to Forbes’ 17-year-old daughter.

Daughter woke to breaking window and smelled petrol

The teen, who was asleep at the time of the incident, woke up to the sound of the breaking window, and she smelled petrol.

“She discovered that her room was on fire and attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire spread,” Gantana said.

“Other family members attempted to assist, but the fire engulfed a large part of the house, including the room adjacent to the daughter’s room.”

The ward candidate and four other family members managed to escape the house, except for the daughter, who sustained burn marks. The ambulance transported her to the hospital for medical treatment.

Gantana said firefighters attended to the scene with police units, including the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Crime Intelligence, the explosive unit, metro police, and the Nelson Mandela Bay district task team.

The police allocated the docket to the Nelson Mandela Bay district task team for further investigation, but they have made no arrests yet.

“The Saps takes this incident seriously and appeals to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the investigating officer or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may also be provided via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated with confidentiality,” Gantana said.

DA calls on police to act swiftly

The DA in the Eastern Cape said it stood in solidarity with Forbes and her loved ones and called on the police to act swiftly and bring those responsible to book.

“This attack strengthens our resolve to work towards safer communities in Nelson Mandela Bay, where every resident can live without fear and participate freely in our democracy,” DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield said.

“The DA will closely monitor the case and press for accountability. We urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward to the Saps.”