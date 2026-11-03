South Africa’s Agoa exit was ‘predictable and preventable’, US Ambassador Bozell says

The US trade representative on Monday said Washington would exclude South Africa and Rwanda from a major Africa-US duty-free trade deal.

United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III says South Africa’s removal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa)was a “predictable and preventable” consequence of government policies, accusing Pretoria of failing to address concerns raised by Washington and warning that it must recognise the gravity of the situation.

The US trade representative on Monday said Washington would exclude South Africa and Rwanda from a major Africa-US duty-free trade deal, a blow to both economies, over practices “inconsistent” with the deal’s eligibility criteria.

The exclusions will take effect from 1 January, the statement said.

Regrettable

Bozell said the decision to exclude South Africa was “regrettable.”

“It is regrettable that South African policies led to the termination of AGOA for South Africa. This was a predictable and preventable outcome resulting from the rejection by South Africa’s government of real concerns raised by the U.S. Government.

“I remain hopeful that we can find a path forward to address our larger bilateral concerns, but the South African government must understand the gravity of the situation. We know that if America succeeds, so too will South Africa. This is the partnership I will continue to pursue as expeditiously as possible,” Bozell said.

Agoa

The Agoa, which grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to the US market, has been renewed until the end of 2028, but is reviewed annually.

South Africa is the program’s largest beneficiary, but its eligibility has come under scrutiny as Washington steps up criticism of Pretoria, including false allegations of discrimination against white Afrikaners that South Africa rejects.

Warning to SA

Last month, Bozell warned that billions of dollars in American investment and thousands of jobs were at stake, saying South Africa’s policies are standing in the way, and warned that Pretoria must remove the barriers or risk losing those opportunities to other countries.

The ambassador’s latest remarks marked a fresh escalation in increasingly strained relations between Washington and Pretoria.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Bozell accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to condemn the controversial “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” chant, describing it as an incitement to violence.

US-SA relations

He also criticised South Africa’s race-based ownership requirements and warned that the country is moving closer to US adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran.

The comments came weeks after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals accused of involvement in race-based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures in South Africa.

Relations deteriorated further after South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a diplomatic rebuke, or démarche, against Bozell, the third such action since his arrival in the country.

‘Undiplomatic conduct’

South African officials accused the ambassador of “undiplomatic conduct”, while insisting both countries remain committed to resolving outstanding issues.

Bozell argued that South Africa was undermining its own economic prospects.

He said billions of dollars in potential American investment, particularly in mining and telecommunications, remain on hold because of policies requiring foreign companies to cede ownership stakes to local partners.

Bozell said President Donald Trump believed Pretoria has been “systematically leaving the non-alignment space and moving closer and closer to our adversaries”.