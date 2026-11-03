Recipe of the day: Braised pork belly with pomegranate-soy reduction

Americans celebrate National Pork Belly Day on 10 November, but South Africans have perfected many recipes for local palates. Try chef Kyle Marshall's take on braised pork belly with today's recipe.

For many South Africans, the best meals are served in generous dishes placed in the middle of the table, surrounded by conversation, second helpings and the people we love.

Whether it is a Sunday lunch that stretches well into the afternoon, meat shared around the braai or a family recipe made whenever everyone comes home, food has always given us a reason to gather. Pork belly feels entirely at home on these occasions.

The cut is celebrated in cuisines across the world. It is cured to make bacon, cooked over smoke in America, slowly braised with soy in parts of Asia and roasted until crisp in kitchens from Europe to South Africa. Each tradition brings something different to it, demonstrating just how readily pork belly takes on new flavours and techniques.

To mark National Pork Belly Day, observed in the United States on 10 November, the 11th Floor’s Executive Chef Kyle Marshall has shared his recipe for Braised Pork Belly with Pomegranate-Soy Reduction.

The dish pairs tender pork belly with a sauce that balances its richness. Pomegranate juice brings fruitiness and acidity, soy sauce adds savoury depth, and butter gives the finished reduction its glossy texture.



Preparation begins the day before, with the pork belly placed in a brine of salt, sugar, garlic, bay leaves and peppercorns. Then braise it in chicken stock, beef stock, pomegranate juice, and soy sauce until it yields easily to a fork while still holding its shape. This dish asks for a little planning, but it’s worth every minute.

Serves: 8

Active time: 45 minutes

Total time: Approximately 28 hours, including brining

Ingredients

For the pork belly

1.5 kg pork belly, deboned and skin on

The brine

2 litres water

120 g salt

60 g sugar

4 garlic cloves, crushed

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

Braising liquid and sauce

500 ml chicken stock

500 ml beef stock

500 ml pomegranate juice

250 ml soy sauce

30 g cold butter, cubed

Method

1. Make the brine: Combine the water, salt, sugar, garlic, bay leaves and peppercorns in a pot. Bring the mix to a simmer, stirring until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Remove from the heat and allow the brine to cool completely.

2. Brine the pork belly: Submerge the pork belly fully in the cooled brine. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

3. Prepare the pork belly: Remove the pork belly from the brine and pat it thoroughly dry. Discard the brine.

4. Prepare the braising liquid: Preheat the oven to 140°C. Combine the chicken stock, beef stock, pomegranate juice and soy sauce in a deep roasting dish or Dutch oven.

Place the pork belly in the dish skin-side up. The liquid should come approximately halfway up its sides. Do not submerge it completely, as this will help the pork belly retain its shape.

5. Braise slowly: Cover the dish tightly with foil or a lid and braise for approximately 3½ hours, or until the pork belly is fork-tender but still holds together.

6. Allow it to rest: Remove the dish from the oven and leave the pork belly to rest in the braising liquid, covered and off the heat, for 20 minutes. This allows it to firm slightly, making it easier to lift from the dish without breaking.

7. Reduce the sauce: Carefully remove the pork belly and set it aside. Strain the braising liquid into a saucepan and simmer over medium heat until it has reduced by approximately two-thirds and reached a glossy, sauce-like consistency.

8. Finish and serve: Remove the reduction from the heat. Whisk in the cold butter one cube at a time until the sauce is smooth and glossy.

Slice the pork belly and spoon the reduction over to serve.

Chef’s note:

In The 11th Floor kitchen, the pork belly is cooked sous vide at 80°C for 16 hours. This oven method has been specially adapted to create the same soft skin and tender, gelatinous texture without the need for specialist equipment.

– Recipe supplied by The 11th Floor